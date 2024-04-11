Trump Deposition in SPAC Suit Scrapped Ahead of Criminal Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump won’t be deposed on Monday after all in the case filed against him by two co-founders of his social-media startup, a person familiar with the matter said, resolving questions over a potentially significant conflict with the start of the former president’s first criminal trial.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, who sued Trump for allegedly trying to dilute their 8.6% stake, will still seek to depose the former president at another time, said the person, who didn’t want to be identified discussing the plan before it’s public.

The person said the plan to depose the presumptive Republican nominee for the November presidential election changed because the Delaware judge handling the case, Sam Glasscock III, is retiring and will be replaced.

Lawyers for Litinsky and Moss — former contestants on Trump’s TV show The Apprentice who joined forces with him to form Trump Media — had said in a court filing last week they were questioning Trump under oath April 15 in Manhattan. The filing didn’t address the conflict with the trial starting in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment accusing Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Ted Kittila, a Delaware-based lawyer for Trump Media, said earlier this week that Glasscock hadn’t approved the deposition date, though under Delaware court rules, judicial approval isn’t needed for deposition requests. Judges often get involved, however, when parties refuse to sit for questioning.

The civil suit is progressing as shares of Trump’s startup, which runs his Truth Social platform, are struggling to retain interest among frenzied traders who helped fuel a rally last month. The company, trading under the DJT ticker, has lost nearly half of its value from a March 27 peak, erasing roughly $4.3 billion.

