Trump Education Official Wayne Johnson Declares That He Will Challenge Joe Biden's Attempts to Stop Student Loan Debt Cancellation

COLUMBUS, GA, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Former senior Trump Administration DOE official, and republican congressional candidate, Dr. Wayne Johnson, said he will challenge the Biden Administration if it moves to unlawfully cancel student loan debt by way of executive action, as the administration signaled it is intending to do.

“The White House, the Department of Justice and the Department of Education all know that any unilateral or broad form of student loan debt cancellation requires full congressional approval,” stated Johnson.

Johnson said Biden and Secretary Cardona are bending to the wishes of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders with the belief that if they push student debt cancellation forward through Presidential Executive action, no one will object in the courts.

“I will challenge if this is done,” said Johnson. “I will seek an immediate injunction and make a promise to the American taxpayers that I will do all I can to stop this overreach by Biden.”

Tucker Carlson interviewed Johnson in 2020 and said Johnson knows more about the federal student loan program than anyone in the country.

“Our nation’s student loan situation is a sad, sad mess,” said Johnson. “In fact, it’s a financial abomination affecting millions of families. To do something like what Biden and just about every Democrat is wanting to do — just giving away taxpayer money, without any plan to stop this problem going forward — is political pandering at its worst and a prime example of why we need to ‘Stop the Stupid’ in Washington.” "Stop The Stupid In Washington" is Johnson's official campaign theme.

Johnson, who oversaw the $1.7 trillion student loan program during the Trump Administration as the Chief Operating Officer for the Office of Federal Student Aid, has previously called for eliminating the entire Federal Student Loan Program. His proposals have recommended “defined dollar limit” federal grants and having banks and other lenders, including schools themselves, offer student loans and otherwise provide for the financing of higher education for students.

“Canceling student loan debt while leaving the program itself unchanged is a recipe for continuously repeating this crisis,” Johnson explained. “That is the definition of insanity and will continue to send future generations into debt. It also creates the ongoing moral hazard of people expecting that if debt is canceled once, it will be canceled again in the future; so why not borrow to the max, believing full well it will never have to be paid back.”

“Taxpayers who pay their debts, work hard and live within their means should not be handed a bill for a purely political act by a president who is floundering in the polls,” Johnson said. “Taxpayers should not be forced to make an in-kind financial contribution to Joe Biden’s re-election campaign or that of Sanford Bishop and other liberal members of Congress who are running scared from the debacle that is our current situation in Washington.”

“There is a way that we as a nation can solve this problem of runaway, out of control student loan debt and absurd college cost. However, it will require Republicans in Congress to take the “Bull by the horns” to change law and bring fiscal sanity into play. I am the Republican who has the knowledge and experience to lead this”, according to Dr. Johnson.

Johnson is a rock-solid conservative candidate in the Republican Primary in the 2nd Congressional District covering Middle and Southwest Georgia. Johnson served as a Senior Official within the Trump Administration, was an officer in the U.S. Army and is an Eagle Scout.

Johnson obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his MBA from Emory University. He was born, raised and currently resides in Macon.

