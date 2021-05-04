U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,164.66
    -28.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,133.03
    +19.80 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,633.50
    -261.62 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.29
    -29.17 (-1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.12
    +1.63 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    -12.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    26.53
    -0.41 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5920
    -0.0150 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3888
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2930
    +0.2320 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,569.22
    -2,532.98 (-4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,390.67
    +10.74 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

For Trump and Facebook, judgment day is around the corner

Taylor Hatmaker
·5 min read

Facebook unceremoniously confiscated Trump’s biggest social media megaphone months ago, but the former president might be poised to snatch it back.

Facebook’s Oversight Board, an external Supreme Court-like policy decision making group, will either restore Trump’s Facebook privileges or banish him forever on Wednesday. Whatever happens, it’s a huge moment for Facebook’s nascent experiment in outsourcing hard content moderation calls to an elite group of global thinkers, academics and political figures and allowing them to set precedents that could shape the world's biggest social networks for years to come.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Trump’s suspension from Facebook in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. It was initially a temporary suspension, but two weeks later Facebook said that the decision would be sent to the Oversight Board. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in January.

Facebook's VP of Global Affairs Nick Clegg, a former British politician, expressed hope that the board would back the company's own conclusions, calling Trump's suspension an "unprecedented set of events which called for unprecedented action."

Trump inflamed tensions and incited violence on January 6, but that incident wasn't without precedent. In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by Minneapolis police, President Trump ominously declared on social media “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” a threat of imminent violence with racist roots that Facebook declined to take action against, prompting internal protests at the company.

Facebook employees stage virtual walkout in protest of company’s stance on Trump posts

The former president skirted or crossed the line with Facebook any number of times over his four years in office, but the platform stood steadfastly behind a maxim that all speech was good speech, even as other social networks grew more squeamish.

In a dramatic address in late 2019, Zuckerberg evoked Martin Luther King Jr. as he defended Facebook's anything goes approach. “In times of social turmoil, our impulse is often to pull back on free expression," Zuckerberg said. "We want the progress that comes from free expression, but not the tension." King's daughter strenuously objected.

A little over a year later, with all of Facebook’s peers doing the same and Trump leaving office, Zuckerberg would shrink back from his grand free speech declarations.

In 2019 and well into 2020, Facebook was still a roiling hotbed of misinformation, conspiracies and extremism. The social network hosted thousands of armed militias organizing for violence and a sea of content amplifying QAnon, which moved from a fringe belief on the margins to a mainstream political phenomenon through Facebook.

Those same forces would converge at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 for a day of violence that Facebook executives characterized as spontaneous, even though it had been festering openly on the platform for months.

Facebook and Instagram block #StormTheCapitol, lock Trump out of posting for 24 hours

 

How the Oversight Board works

Facebook's Oversight Board began reviewing its first cases last October. Facebook can refer cases to the board, like it did with Trump, but users can also appeal to the board to overturn policy decisions that affect them after they exhaust the normal Facebook or Instagram appeals process. A five member subset of its 20 total members evaluate whether content should be allowed to remain on the platform and then reach a decision, which the full board must approve by a majority vote. Initially, the Oversight Board was only empowered to reinstate content removed on Facebook and Instagram, but in mid-April began accepting requests to review controversial content that stayed up.

Last month, the Oversight Board replaced departing member Pamela Karlan, a Stanford professor and voting rights scholar critical of Trump, who left to join the Biden administration. Karlan’s replacement, PEN America CEO Susan Nossel, wrote an op-ed in the LA Times in late January arguing that extending a permanent ban on Trump “may feel good” but that decision would ultimately set a dangerous precedent. Nossel joined the board too late to participate in the Trump decision.

The Oversight Board’s earliest batch of decisions leaned in the direction of restoring content that’s been taken down — not upholding its removal. While the board’s other decisions are likely to touch on the full spectrum of frustration people have with Facebook’s content moderation preferences, they come with far less baggage than the Trump decision. In one instance, the Oversight Board voted to restore an image of a woman’s nipples used in the context of a breast cancer post. In another, the board decided that a quote from a famous Nazi didn’t merit removal because it wasn’t an endorsement of Nazi ideology. In all cases, the Oversight Board can issue policy recommendations, but Facebook isn’t obligated to implement them — just the decisions.

Facebook, Instagram users can now ask ‘oversight’ panel to review decisions not to remove content

Befitting its DNA of global activists, political figures and academics, the Oversight Board's might have ambitions well beyond one social network. Earlier this year, Oversight Board co-chair and former Prime Minister of Denmark Helle Thorning-Schmidt declared that other social media companies would be "welcome to join" the project, which is branded in a conspicuously Facebook-less way. (The group calls itself the “Oversight Board” though everyone calls it the "Facebook Oversight Board.")

"For the first time in history, we actually have content moderation being done outside one of the big social media platforms," Thorning-Schmidt declared, grandly. "That in itself… I don’t hesitate to call it historic."

Facebook’s decision to outsource some major policy decisions is indeed an experimental one, but that experiment is just getting started. The Trump case will give Facebook’s miniaturized Supreme Court an opportunity to send a message, though whether the takeaway is that it’s powerful enough to keep a world leader muzzled or independent enough to strike out from its parent and reverse the biggest social media policy decision ever made remains to be seen.

If Trump comes back, the company can shrug its shoulders and shirk another PR firestorm, content that its experiment in external content moderation is legitimized. If the board doubles down on banishing Trump, Facebook will rest easy knowing that someone else can take the blowback this round in its most controversial content call to date. For Facebook, for once, it’s a win-win situation.

Facebook Oversight Board says other social networks ‘welcome to join’ if project succeeds

 

Recommended Stories

  • Announcing the TechCrunch Early Stage Marketing & Fundraising agenda

    In April, we brought you over a dozen breakout sessions on fundraising and operations at the TC Early Stage event. Calendly's Tope Awotona explained how to bootstrap effectively, Marlon Nichols shared how to get an investor's attention, Zoom CRO Ryan Azus talked about how to build and lead a sales team, and Fuel Capital's Leah Solivan told us about the worst startup habits and how to kick them.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In PayPal 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) ten years ago? PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a financial service that runs an online payment system that replaces existing paper systems including checks and money orders. PayPal's corporate offices are in San Jose, California's North San Jose Innovation District. See also: How to Buy PayPal Stock PayPal has 377 million active, registered accounts as of 2021, and it operates in over 20 countries. PayPal helps users to email, receive, and store money in 25 different currencies. Their platform enables users to conduct financial transfers over the internet by allowing them to electronically transfer money between individuals and companies. You also may use PayPal to send and receive payments for online auctions, to buy and sell products or even make donations. PayPal unveiled a new service on October 21, 2020, that will enable customers to shop with cryptocurrencies beginning in 2021. The New York State Department of Financial Services granted PayPal the first conditional cryptocurrency license, allowing consumers to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you'd invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) on May 4th, 2011, today the investment would be worth $6,481.10 with an annual rate of return of 38.2%. You would have made a total profit of $5,481.10 with this investment. Last year, the company added some new updates to the PayPal and Venmo applications in order to boost customer interest. PayPal also launched a Venmo credit card and has just recently begun authorizing companies to build Venmo profiles. Allowing companies to open Venmo accounts should help lead to increased consumer interest and sales. Every year, PayPal continues to reinvent and produce outstanding results. Paypal has proven to be an outstanding long-term investment on the stock market over the past decade. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 5/4Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/30© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Microsoft's Reading Progress makes assessing reading levels easier for kids and teachers

    Among the many, many tasks required of grade school teachers is that of gauging each student's reading level, usually by a time-consuming and high-pressure one-on-one examination. Microsoft's new Reading Progress application takes some of the load off the teacher's shoulders, allowing kids to do their reading at home and using natural language understanding to help highlight obstacles and progress. The last year threw most educational plans into disarray, and reading levels did not advance the way they would have if kids were in school.

  • Cased announces $2.25M seed round to help developers work in production environments

    An issue every developer faces is dealing with problems on a live application without messing it up. Today, the company announced a $2.25 million seed round led by Founders Fund along with a group of prestigious technology angel investors. Bryan Byrne, CEO and co-founder at Cased says he and his fellow co-founders, all of whom cut their teeth at GitHub, experienced this problem of working in live production environments firsthand.

  • Argo's new lidar sensor could help Ford, VW deploy self-driving vehicles at scale

    Four years ago, Argo AI made its first acquisition as a young, newly backed self-driving vehicle startup. Now, Argo says its acquisition of lidar company Princeton Lightwave is paying off and is poised to help it deliver autonomous vehicles that can operate commercially on highways and in dense urban areas starting next year. Argo AI unveiled Tuesday details on a long-range lidar sensor that it claims has the ability to see 400 meters away with high-resolution photorealistic quality and the ability to detect dark and distant objects with low reflectivity.

  • A new YouTube feature will make its connected TV ads more shoppable

    YouTube today gave advertisers a sneak peek at its plans to make its video platform more shoppable. The company will soon be introducing a new interactive feature aimed at advertisers called brand extensions, which will allow YouTube viewers to learn more about a product they see on the screen with a click of a button.

  • Apple TV+ snaps up another Tom Hanks movie

    Apple TV+ has bought the rights to the Tom Hanks movie 'Finch,' a sci-fi title that might help Apple's chances of winning awards.

  • Supreme Court won't take Maryland bump stock ban case

    The Supreme Court is declining to take up a challenge to Maryland’s ban on bump stocks and other devices that make guns fire faster. A lower court had dismissed the challenge at an early stage and that decision had been upheld by an appeals court. Maryland's ban preceded a nationwide ban on the sale and possession of bump stocks that was put in place by the Trump administration and took effect in 2019.

  • Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

    Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday. Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the shot in Malaysia and elsewhere. AstraZeneca has pointed to regulator recommendations that the vaccine is safe and effective, though some countries have suspended its use due to rising unease or limited it to certain age groups.

  • Facebook is putting #StopAsianHate notifications in the news feed this month

    The company is highlighting the impact and diversity of Asians and Pacific Islanders.

  • Titans draft pick Rashad Weaver charged with allegedly assaulting woman after argument

    Weaver has been charged with one count of assault for allegedly punching a woman in the head.

  • Canada works on vaccinations and safe tourism designation -minister

    Canada is working with international partners to develop a standardized vaccine certification for travel and will position itself as a safe destination once the country has reached COVID-19 herd immunity, the tourism minister said on Tuesday. Canada currently has a higher infection rate than the United States as it rolls out vaccines during a third wave. "Clearly as vaccination is being rolled out, we will position ourself as a safe destination," Tourism Minister Melanie Joly said in a telephone interview after attending a virtual meeting with her G20 counterparts earlier in the day.

  • Argo AI says its latest LiDAR sensor has a 400-meter range

    The tech could bolster Ford and Volkswagen's self-driving ambitions.

  • Robert Wickens Just Drove a Race Car for the First Time Since 2018

    At a rain-soaked Mid-Ohio, the Canadian racer drove a Hyundai Veloster N TCR prepped with hand controls.

  • Britney Spears hits out at 'hypocritical' BBC documentary

    By Anita Singh, Arts and Entertainment Editor Britney Spears has accused the BBC of hypocrisy over a new documentary that criticises media coverage of her life while discussing her mental health issues. In The Battle for Britney, which is broadcast this Wednesday on BBC Two, presenter Mobeen Azhar travels to Spears’ hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to interview those who knew her from childhood. Azhar also speaks to fans from the #FreeBritney movement who claim she is being kept a virtual prisoner in her own home through the conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears. Posting on Instagram, Spears said: “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life… what can I say… These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticize the media and then do the same thing.” The Battle for Britney recaps the star’s mental health struggles over the years. Spears said: “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago?” Azhar spoke to a make-up artist, Billy Brasfield, who claimed to be in contact with Spears. But she said: “I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused.” The documentary comes months after a film by the New York Times that explored similar territory. A BBC spokesperson said: “This documentary explores the complexities surrounding conservatorship with care and sensitivity, it does not take sides and features a wide range of contributors.”

  • Facebook board to reveal decision on Trump ban Wednesday

    Facebook's oversight board will reveal its decision on whether or not to allow former-President Trump to rejoin the social network or ban him permanently.

  • Economic Data Puts the Loonie and the Greenback in Focus

    With no major stats from the Eurozone to consider, economic data from Canada and the U.S will be in focus later today. Manufacturing PMI numbers from the UK also need considering.

  • The Overlooked History of Angel Island, Where the U.S. Enforced Rules Designed to Keep Asian Immigrants Out

    Angel Island can provide a better understanding of the long U.S. tradition of welcoming some immigrants and excluding others

  • Analysis: Biden, Powell paddling in same direction on policy front

    Within a span of six hours last week, U.S. President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell embarked on a potentially historic course, pairing massive government spending and ultra-easy monetary policy in an effort not just to rescue the economy from a recession but to reset its trajectory. Powell's motivation is to push the limits of a job market rebound as far as possible, a goal that is a step beyond what the U.S. central bank has done before and which he restated Wednesday in an emphatic pledge to get Americans back to work. For Biden, it's about putting the federal treasury behind public investment in a way not done since the 1960s with aims at least as ambitious.

  • Fitness ring maker Oura raises $100M

    It’s been a wild couple of years for Oura. With the pandemic bringing professional sports to a screeching halt in 2020, a number of major leagues have adopted the ring, including the NBA, WNBA, UFC and NASCAR. The company has also been making a major push into health research courtesy of UCSF, which has published peer-review studies around the ring’s temperature monitor.