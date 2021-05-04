U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Facebook board to reveal decision on Trump ban Wednesday

Facebook's oversight board will announce the fate of former-President Donald Trump's status on the social network on Wednesday at 9 a.m. ET. The decision will determine if Trump is allowed to once again use Facebook and its various properties, or be permanently banned from the service.

The oversight board, a group of outside experts and civic leaders funded by Facebook (FB), has been mulling what to do with Trump's account since Jan. 21. That's when Facebook asked the board to review its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump's account after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that he was accused of inciting.

The decision will be the board's biggest test yet, and could determine how it deals with world leaders from across the political spectrum going forward. Regardless of the decision, it will likely result in plenty of controversy. Conservative lawmakers have derided Facebook for its ban on Trump saying, without evidence, that it pushes Big Tech's anti-conservative agenda. Liberals, meanwhile, say that allowing Trump back on the network would perpetuate the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Philip Sears TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/ Philip Sears TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Facebook originally moved against Trump’s account as the attack on the Capitol was unfolding.

Earlier that day, Trump and his associates helped galvanize his supporters during a rally in which he repeatedly lied about the outcome of the 2020 election, and called on former Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the election results.

Later, as his supporters were attacking police and vandalizing lawmakers’ offices, Trump posted a video to his Facebook page telling the rioters to go home, while simultaneously continuing to spread lies about the 2020 election. He also told supporters “we love you, you’re very special.” After posting the video, Trump again posted to his account, telling his followers to “remember this day forever.”

Facebook took down the video an hour after it was posted, citing an “emergency situation.”

The next day, on Jan. 7, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that allowing Trump to continue to use the platform to condone the actions of his supporters at the Capitol was too dangerous and suspended the then-president indefinitely.

'An extreme measure'

Politicians and business leaders have been split over Facebook’s decision with some like billionaire investor Mark Cuban saying that the move was Facebook’s to make. “Social Media networks are not utilities,” Cuban told Yahoo Finance in a February interview. “It’s their decision.”

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, meanwhile, told Yahoo Finance that a permanent ban would be an “extreme measure” and “a shame.”

In a March survey of 11,698 Yahoo Finance readers, 77% of self-identified Republicans said Trump should be allowed back on the platform, while 75% of Democrats called for suspension to stand.

Facebook and fellow social media company Twitter (TWTR), which permanently banned Trump on Jan. 8, have received considerable blowback from their treatment of the former president. Republicans in Congress have pounded on the issue as another example of what they describe as a conservative bias, though no evidence of such a coordinated effort has ever been brought forward.

The ruling by Facebook’s oversight board is considered final with even Zuckerberg unable to overrule the group’s decision. Made up of an international team of experts including lawyers, journalists, Nobel laureates, and former political leaders, the oversight board’s independence has been criticized because each member receives a salary from an independent trust funded by Facebook to the tune of $130 million, according to the New Yorker.

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on twitter @MaxZahn_.

Dan Howley is the tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Find him on twitter@DanielHowley.

