Trump fraud trial judge Arthur Engoron targeted with white powder scare at NYC courthouse

NEW YORK — Judge Arthur Engoron was targeted with a bogus white powder scare Wednesday at a lower Manhattan courthouse — as Donald Trump asked an appeals court to halt his devastating ruling and require the former president to put down just a quarter of the money he owes New York state.

The powder was discovered inside a standard business-sized envelope addressed to Engoron inside the operations office at the 60 Centre St. courthouse around 9:30 a.m., according to a person familiar with the matter, prompting emergency services to isolate two people. No injuries were reported.

A court officer opened the letter and white powder spilled onto his pants, according to the NYPD. A courts spokesman declined to comment.

The threat marks the second against Engoron in recent weeks. His Long Island home was targeted with a bogus bomb threat on the day of closing arguments at Trump’s fraud trial in January.

Engoron on Feb. 16 found Trump, his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and former finance executives at the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney, liable for multiple fraud claims in state Attorney General Tish James’ September 2022 case and ordered they pay more than $464 million in fines, including interest. Trump is personally on the hook for most of it, with his share increasing by $112,000 daily.

Among other restrictions, the judge also barred Trump from doing business in New York for three years and ruled that his family real estate empire must operate under a two-tiered monitoring system for the same amount of time.

Trump asked a mid-level appeals court for a stay early Wednesday — which would pause the ruling being enforced — and said he would put down a $100 million bond as he appeals it, less than a quarter of the amount owed.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the Judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond,” Trump lawyers Alina Habba and Cliff Robert wrote.

Story continues

“Appellants nonetheless plan to secure and post a bond in the amount of $100 million.”

The AG’s office opposed the request.

----------