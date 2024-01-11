Trump golf club in the Bronx officially renamed ‘Bally’s Links’ on same day ex-president’s fraud trial concludes

The only Trump-branded business in the Bronx is officially no more.

Casino and entertainment company Bally’s on Thursday formally stripped former President Donald Trump’s name from the Bronx golf course it bought from his namesake family business last year.

The 18-hole course in Ferry Point Park, which has been called Trump Links since the Trump Organization started operating it in 2015, will now go by “Bally’s Links,” according to a press release from the gambling giant.

In tandem with a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new clubhouse, a large sign by the course’s entrance that used to say “Trump Links” was replaced with a new marker spelling out “Bally’s Links.”

On hand for the ribbon-cutting was Mayor Adams, who said the renaming marks “a turning of a corner.”

“How many times have we crossed this bridge and looked down and saw the greatness of what this golf course could be if someone just had the eyes and the vision to do so,” Adams said, referring to the Whitestone Bridge that cuts through the course. “You’re going to see something great that comes out of this golf course.”

Other elected officials in attendance included Bronx Councilwoman Kristy Marmorato, a newly-elected Republican who has ties to several prominent Trump supporters.

While local leaders celebrated in the Bronx, the ex-president was in Manhattan Supreme Court for the final day of his civil fraud trial on accusations that he and his company orchestrated a years-long fraudulent scheme related to real estate transactions in the city. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, which is being brought by State Attorney General Letitia James, who’s seeking $370 million in damages and asking the court to bar the former president from doing business in New York.

The Manhattan Supreme Court matter is part of a string of criminal and civil cases engulfing Trump and his family.

As his legal issues started piling up, Trump entered into a deal this past September to sell the 20-year lease on the Ferry Point golf course to Bally’s. It’s unclear how much money Trump may have netted from the deal.