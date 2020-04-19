N.Y. on the ‘Descent,’ Casino CEO Pushes to Reopen: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

New York may have begun “a descent” as coronavirus cases and deaths slow in the state in the epicenter of the outbreak. The death tally in the U.S. topped 40,000. A deal on new U.S. aid for small businesses could be days away.

The first sign of easing emerged in Europe as hard-hit Italy, Spain and France reported the smallest increases in fatalities in weeks.

The top executive of casino operator Wynn Resorts is pushing for an early reopening of Nevada. Germany is letting smaller stores, car dealerships, bike shops and bookstores reopen Monday.

Key Developments

Virus Tracker: Cases top 2.3 million; deaths exceed 164,000America’s beleaguered health system remains afloatIndigenous people are at risk in the AmazonBig companies tap small-business fundU.S. president fuels a culture war amid virus backlashRussians hoarded cash ahead of lockdown

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

Total U.S. Deaths Double From Week Earlier (4 p.m. NY)

New U.S. cases increased 5.6% from Saturday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That’s higher than the average daily increase of 4.8% over the past week.

New York had the largest number of confirmed cases after a 3% increase from the same time the previous day. North Dakota experienced a 20% increase. Eight states had fewer than 1,000 cases.

Total U.S. deaths rose 12% to 41,379, which is more than double the total a week ago, according to the data.

New deaths rose 21% in Minnesota, 20% in Pennsylvania and more than 10% in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, Rhode Island, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Maine, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

WHO Says Epidemic Won’t End as Steps Ease (3 p.m. NY)

Social restrictions imposed to curb the virus must be eased in phases and don’t spell the end of the epidemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“It’s just the beginning of the next phase,” he said at a virtual meeting of G-20 health ministers. WHO will publish its second response plan with an estimate of resources required for the next phase.

New Deaths, Cases Decline in N.Y. (2:30 p.m.)

Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York appeared to be “on the other side” of the outbreak. The state reported 507 new deaths, the lowest daily toll since April 6. Total new cases and hospitalizations also dropped.

“If this trend holds we are past the high point,” Cuomo said. “Right now we are on a descent.” But he cautioned “we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”

The governor also said that New York will begin an aggressive program to test for antibodies.

Read the full story.

Wynn Pushes for Nevada Opening (2:20 p.m. NY)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox is calling for parts of Nevada’s economy to start reopening in early May, followed by the Las Vegas Strip in the middle or later part of the month.

Maddox, in an opinion piece published by the Nevada Independent, outlined safeguards such as reduced hotel occupancy, physical distancing measures, temperature checks and no large gatherings. He also proposed keeping hospitalizations and deaths relative to the population below the U.S. average.

The casino operator was the first in the state to shut down operations and is paying staff for 60 days through May 15.

France Sets Plan to Lift Limits (1 p.m. NY)

France within two weeks will unveil a plan to begin lifting restrictions on travel and business that aimed to curb the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said without giving specifics.

After May 11, when the lockdown starts to lift, “our lives won’t be exactly the same as before,” Philippe warned in a televised press conference. “Not right away, and probably not before long.”

The lockdown, in place since March 17, could lead Europe’s third-biggest economy to contract by about 10% this year, Philippe said.

French Deaths Rise at Slower Pace (12:15 p.m. NY)

Deaths in France rose by 395 to 19,718, Director General for Health Jerome Salomon said, the slowest pace of increase since March 29. The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus fell for a fifth day, while patients in intensive care dropped for an 11th day.

Story continues