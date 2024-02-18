Trump Hawks Gold, Self-Branded $399 Sneaker as Legal Fees Mount

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump is marketing a self-branded $399 metallic gold high-top sneaker after being ordered by a New York judge to pay $364 million for lying about his wealth.

The “Never Surrender” sneakers, which have a bold-faced letter T on the side, sold out in less than a day after Trump’s appearance at “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to the website. It said 1,000 pairs will be produced, with a limit to three per customer. At least 10 will be autographed by Trump, the website says.

Over his business career, Trump has seen several corporate bankruptcies, rough times in Atlantic City and dead-end brand journeys for Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka and an airline. “I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said of the sneaker line. “I think it’s going to be a big success.”

Trump is the likely Republican opponent to President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, polling in first place above former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The former president is facing mounting legal fees as he simultaneously campaigns across the country and defends himself in a series of court cases, which risk wiping out most, or all, of the billionaire’s cash on hand. He’s expected to appeal the ruling in a civil fraud case in New York handed down last week that ordered a hefty fine and barred Trump from operating any business in New York State for three years.

Upon Trump’s entrance to the stage at Sneaker Con, which calls itself “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth,” the crowd erupted in simultaneous boos and cheers.

The website also sells the “POTUS 45” and “T-Red Wave” sneakers, both priced at $199. “Victory47” cologne and perfume can be pre-ordered for $99.

Biden’s campaign took a jab at Trump’s new product.

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” Biden’s campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

