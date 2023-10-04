Trump hit with gag order at fraud trial for blasting chief law clerk on social media

NEW YORK — Donald Trump entered the week with the humiliating loss of his business licenses in his hometown of New York City. On Tuesday, he lost his voice.

In a stunning turn of events, the Manhattan judge presiding over the former president’s civil fraud case imposed a gag order midway through the second day of his trial after learning Trump had targeted his chief law clerk online.

“This morning, one of the defendants posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff,” Judge Arthur Engoron fumed.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I will not tolerate them.”

In Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform, which appeared to be published as proceedings in state Attorney General Tish James’ case against him were underway, Trump’s account shared a photo of Engoron’s clerk, Allison Greenfield, pictured with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The caption inaccurately referred to her as “Schumer’s girlfriend” and alleged she was “running the case against me.” It also included a link to one of Greenfield’s Instagram accounts.

The judge, who didn’t name Trump or Greenfield in his courtroom remarks, said the post flew in the face of an informal request he’d made of Trump’s team off the record on Monday, asking them to refrain from publicly commenting about court staff. He said even though he’d quickly ordered the post deleted, it was too late. By then, Trump’s presidential campaign had emailed the inflammatory post to “millions.”

“Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing, or speaking publicly about any of my staff,” the judge warned as a glowering Trump sat directly in front of him and Greenfield.

“Failure to abide by this order will result in very serious sanctions.”

The order caused a delay of nearly an hour in the day’s proceedings, with Engoron kicking media out during a closed-door conference at the end of the day with both sides.

Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen would not say whether special security measures for Greenfield would be enforced after the missive. Engoron’s principal law clerk — whom he frequently defers to on the bench — declined to comment.

Trump’s tirades against a range of officials involved in the many cases against him have reverberated outside the online world.

Following his April indictment in his hush-money case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the presiding Justice Juan Merchan were inundated with death threats and racist hate mail when Trump targeted them and their relatives on his social media site and in public remarks.

Also, court officials in Manhattan dealt with white powder scares and bogus bomb threats after he called on his followers to protest his arrest in the Manhattan criminal case headed to trial in March 2024. Merchan has barred him from posting about evidence in the case online.

Trump’s attack on Greenfield wasn’t even his first of the day targeting officials in his fraud case. At around 8 a.m., he fired off a lengthy diatribe lambasting AG James, whom he refers to by an infantilizing nickname with racist undertones, “Peekaboo James.” He also regularly accuses James, who is Black, of being racist herself.

During the lunch hour, in which Engoron is believed to have ordered Trump to delete the post, his campaign blasted an email all about the judge, depicting him as a Democratic agent conspiring against the former president.

Last week, James won her top claim in the case when Engoron found Trump, his sons and key executives liable for widespread fraud. The judge found they fraudulently exaggerated Trump’s worth by up to $2.2 billion some years before his presidency by ballooning the value of his properties.

Over the next few months, James intends to prove the crew inflated Trump’s worth by as high as $3.6 billion and defrauded banks and lenders to line their pockets.

Engoron ordered the cancellation of all Trump-owned and controlled business certificates in the state, which could soon see him lose control of jewels in his real estate portfolio like his self-named skyscraper on Fifth Avenue and 40 Wall Street.

The high-stakes trial is the first of potentially six facing Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, in which he’s expected to be the Republican nominee.

With the main fraud charge decided, James’ office is still pursuing six other claims as it seeks to permanently bar him from heading a New York business and recover about $250 million in ill-gotten gains.

Before Trump’s online activity took over the day’s focus, the AG’s first witness, Donald Bender, had the spotlight. Trump lawyers have tried to pin blame on the company’s former accountant with Mazars USA, a crucial witness in Bragg’s case against Trump’s company and CFO Allen Weisselberg, ending in their conviction last year on tax fraud charges.

Bender kept calm on the witness stand, reiterating that it wasn’t his job to audit the information Trump gave him for yearly financial statements — just to compile it. At one point, he told AG lawyer Kevin Wallace he couldn’t always get the math right “because they were not getting us all the documents.”

As he left the courtroom, Trump told reporters he intended to come back again Wednesday.

He’s had a big entourage with him since he made his first surprise appearance at the trial on Monday, where he was joined by including his son Eric Trump and Walt Nauta, his co-defendant in the unrelated classified documents case.

Meanwhile, Trump has been indulging his famous penchant for junk food.

TMZ reported Monday that he ordered McDonald’s to the stately neoclassical courthouse. On Tuesday, reporters spotted couriers bringing a stack of pizzas through the side door.

(New York Daily News reporters Joe Wilkinson and Harry Parker contributed to this story.)

