Trump Hopes Any US Market Crash Happens Under Biden And Not Him

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he hopes any US economic crash happens this year and not during his prospective second term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We have an economy that’s incredible, When there’s a crash, I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, told host Lou Dobbs in an interview broadcast Monday on an online platform run by Mike Lindell, an entrepreneur and Trump supporter.

Trump has a long record of predicting economic calamity under President Joe Biden, including during their 2020 race, and more recently, which have not come to fruition. Trump said last month there’d be a depression like the one touched off by the stock market crash of 1929 — when Hoover was in the White House — unless he’s reelected.

Hoover lost the presidential election of 1932 after he was unable to alleviate the widespread unemployment and suffering ushered in by the Great Depression.

“We have an economy that’s so fragile and the only reason it’s running now is it’s running off the fumes of what we did,” Trump said.

US economic indicators are strong. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 37,683 on Monday, just short of a high set the week before. The unemployment rate has remained under 4% for nearly two years and inflation has cooled.

Still, polls show that voters have soured on Biden’s management of the economy. A Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll in December found that voters in swing states trust Trump’s handling of the economy over Biden’s by a margin of 18%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.