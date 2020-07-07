Trump Insists Schools That Open, But Teachers Aren’t So Sure

(Bloomberg) --

President Donald Trump has made his position clear: “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” he tweeted Monday. As Covid-19 surges in parts of the U.S., many teachers aren’t convinced.

The pandemic’s ever-shifting nature has robbed school districts of the ability to plan with certainty -- not only for instruction, but to provide protective equipment and intensive cleaning. Even if a sustained decline in infections allows them to open their doors, many are preparing a mix of in-person and remote education that is certain to fall short of the president’s expectations.

“The reality is that they have to map out several scenarios for the fall with the real possibility that they don’t know what the scenario will be on the first day of school,” said Betheny Gross, associate director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington at Bothell, which has been tracking districts’ responses to the coronavirus shutdown.

In Washington on Tuesday, Trump will host a gathering of health and education leaders -- as well as students and parents -- for an event billed as a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools.”

The event comes as many students approach five months without setting foot in a classroom. Proponents of returning say distance learning is hobbling children’s development and the economy, with parents trying to juggle work and their offspring. Many teachers say they’re well aware of the benefits of face-to-face instruction, but worry about endangering students and peers.

“The Trump Administration is committed to working in partnership with university presidents, superintendents, principals, counselors, teachers, health professionals, parents, and students to ensure in-person learning resumes in a safe and healthy way,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Economic Drag

Trump’s demand that schools open this fall was a reminder of how politicized the issue has become. “It’s not surprising,” said Douglas Harris, chair of the Department of Economics at Tulane University in New Orleans and a public-education expert. “The economy can’t really open back up again until kids go back to school.”

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, the nation’s biggest teachers union, said schools need a massive allocation of federal stimulus funds to purchase protective equipment and hire cleaners. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday predicted Congress this month will pass one final rescue package.

Teachers agree that remote instruction isn’t optimal, said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The real debate, she said, is around how to return to school safely -- and the need for money to do it right.

“Either you have to be a moron about not understanding how government or schools work, or you have to be really callous and craven that you’d wait till the end, till it’s almost too late,” Weingarten said.

To maintain social distancing, schools will have to use lunchrooms, gyms, libraries and trailers as classrooms. Some are considering rotating classes in mornings and afternoons or three days a week. Others may keep older pupils online, while using high-school classrooms for younger children who don’t learn well via Zoom, Garcia said.

Gross said schools may also need to rotate through different scenarios as the school year goes on and the pandemic changes anew.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday reiterated that no decision has been made on whether students across the state will be able to return for in-person learning in the fall.

“We obviously very much would like to,” Cuomo said, adding that New York City and 700 school districts are in the process of developing reopening plans that must be submitted to the state.

In Texas, where Covid-19 cases have surged since the state embarked on one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, most teachers surveyed by the Houston Federation of Teachers have said they would prefer to not return to in-person learning until it is “safe,” according to Andy Dewey, the group’s executive vice president.

Defining Safe

“The definition of safe is where we have disagreement,” he said by phone Monday. “The problem is this: The district hasn’t given us any guidance on it because the district says the state hasn’t given any guidance on it.”

