Trump Issues Guidelines; Singapore Cases Jump: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration issued guidelines that could allow states and employers to abandon most social distancing practices within a month.

Japan expanded its state of emergency, while Singapore reported its biggest increase in cases. The U.K. added three weeks to its restrictions as total infections exceeded 100,000, and New York’s shutdown was extended to May 15.

Seven Midwest U.S. states formed a partnership to plan for a regional reopening, joining similar actions in the Northeast and the West Coast. Gilead Sciences Inc. soared after a report that patients being treated with its experimental drug saw rapid recoveries in some symptoms.

Key Developments

South Korea’s Unemployment Rate Jumps (8:11 a.m. HK)

South Korea’s unemployment rate jumped and the economy lost jobs in March as the coronavirus forced businesses to slash hiring. The jobless rate rose to 3.8% from 3.3% a month earlier, the statistics office said, matching the median estimate from economists. Compared with a year earlier, the economy lost 195,000 jobs.

LVMH, L’Oreal Signal Recovery From Virus Slump (8:06 a.m. HK)

French consumer giants LVMH and L’Oreal SA signaled a recovery could start soon, after the coronavirus caused sales to plunge in the first quarter. While much of Europe and the U.S. remain in lockdown, shops have been reopening in China.

Sales in Louis Vuitton stores in mainland China are up about 50% in the past three weeks over the same period a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter. L’Oreal Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon said on a call that sales in China turned positive in March and are on track for a gain of 5% to 10% this month.

Trump Gives States Guidelines for Reopening (6:30 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines on reopening the U.S. economy that could allow states and employers to abandon within four weeks most social distancing practices.

“We can begin the next front in our war,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We’re opening up our country. We have to do that.”

The guidelines recommend states document a “downward trajectory” in cases for two weeks before beginning a three-phase process to return to near normal life. Schools and day-care centers shouldn’t reopen before phase two, according to the guidelines, while restaurants, movie theaters and sports venues could open in phase one if they practice “strict physical distancing.”

Moderna Snares $483 Million for Vaccine Tests (6 a.m. HK)

Moderna Inc. said the U.S. government has agreed to pay as much as $483 million for the company to develop and test its Covid-19 vaccine now in an initial clinical trial. The vaccine is one of the first to begin human trials. Moderna said that if the trial is successful, it could reach final-stage testing by fall 2020.

Gilead Gains on Report on Covid-19 Drug Test (5 p.m. NY)

Gilead Sciences Inc. climbed as STAT reported severe Covid-19 patients being treated in Chicago with the company’s experimental drug remdesivir are “seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Almost all patients were discharged in under than a week, and only two patients died, STAT said, citing comments made this week during a video discussion about trial results with University of Chicago faculty members.

STAT cautions that trials are running at other institutions and full study results can’t yet be determined; Gilead told the news outlet that it’s looking forward to data becoming available.

U.S. Confirmed Cases Rise 4.7% (4 p.m. NY)

U.S. cases rose 4.7% from the day before to 648,788 by Thursday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That was higher than Wednesday’s growth rate of 3.5% but lower than average daily increase of 5.7% over the past week. Deaths increased 14% to 31,590.

