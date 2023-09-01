Trump lashes out at NY AG Letitia James for claiming he inflated net worth

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump lashed out Friday at New York Attorney General Letitia James for claiming he inflated his net worth by more than $2 billion to gain advantageous treatment from banks and insurance companies.

Amid myriad criminal cases that could put him behind bars for years, Trump appeared particularly angered by James’ “vicious” assertion in her civil fraud suit that he improperly overvalued assets like golf resorts and even his Mar-a-Lago club by up to 39%.

“I have .... phenomenal numbers that show a net worth billions of dollars more than (James) viciously & falsely claimed,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Trump said his eponymous real estate empire has “very little debt, big cash (and) no defaults.”

“‘Happy’ banks, great assets,” he added. “I was defamed.”

James asked State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron to resolve one of the fraud claims in her $250 million civil case against Trump and his two adult sons, Eric and Don Jr.

The partial summary judgment request encompasses a chunk of the case slated for trial Oct. 2 by recognizing a “mountain of undisputed evidence” that the Trumps overstated the value of various assets by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bloated estimated value of properties amounted to a whopping $2.2 billion in one year, James charged.

Donald Trump is very sensitive about any suggestion that he is not as fabulously wealthy as he has publicly claimed.

He countered James’ claim with a demand that the judge dismiss that part of the case, with a filing calling himself a “multi-billionaire who has for decades presided over a wildly successful international real estate and licensing empire.”

Trump derided Engeron, who scheduled a Sept. 22 hearing on James’ claim, as a “Democrat judge who hates Trump.”

Regardless of how Engeron rules, the Trumps will still go on trial in the case that could result in a huge financial penalty. James is also asking the judge to bar the Trumps from entering into commercial real estate contracts or applying for loans for the next five years.

Furthermore, James is seeking to permanently bar them from serving as directors or officers of New York-licensed businesses.