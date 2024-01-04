Trump Leading in Iowa - But Does He Own Any Real Estate in the Hawkeye State?

Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump was known for his dealings in real estate. However, all of his media coverage today is related to politics, including the upcoming Iowa caucuses, where he is the frontrunner for the Republican party.

With Iowa on everyone's mind, many are wondering if Donald Trump owns any real estate in the Hawkeye State. The quick answer is no. Donald Trump's real estate portfolio is large and impressive, but while he has significant holdings in New York, for example, he does not own anything in Iowa.

Trump also does not own any real estate in Colorado or in Maine, two states that have recently made headlines for trying to keep him off their primary ballots for 2024.

Do you exposure to Iowa real estate?

According to Nareit's REITs Across America, 60 real estate investment trusts (REITs) own property in Iowa, including American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), and VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Realty Income is one of the most popular REITs on this list because of its monthly dividend and track record of dividend growth. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.2565, equating to about $3.08 per share annually, which gives it a juicy yield of about 5.3% today. It has also raised its annual dividend every year since 1994 and is on pace for 2024 to mark the 30th consecutive year in which it has done so – this makes it qualify as a dividend aristocrat.

