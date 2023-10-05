Trump leaves NYC fraud trial at midday amid more tirades against judge and Attorney General James

NEW YORK — A day after his words landed him in hot water in his New York fraud case, Donald Trump doubled down by brazenly ridiculing the presiding judge and the state attorney general in fierce tirades — and then he left town.

In bitter remarks to reporters on the third day of trial in the high-stakes case against his real estate empire, the former president on Wednesday disparaged AG Tish James outside the courtroom as an “animal” and state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron as a pawn “run by the Democrats.”

“They made up a fake case. They’re fraudulent people. The judge already knows what he’s gonna do,” Trump charged. “He’s a Democrat judge out of the clubhouses. He’s controlled, and it’s a shame.”

Upon his arrival in the morning, Trump bitterly said of James and her case, “You borrow money, you pay it back and you get sued by a political animal.”

Trump’s incendiary comments came after Engoron imposed a limited gag order Tuesday barring him from publicly mentioning his court staff upon learning he’d disparaged his chief law clerk on Truth Social Tuesday morning and in a campaign email sent to “millions.”

Shortly after his final remarks of the day, James confirmed Trump had left the building. She said she wouldn’t be bullied.

“The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt, a fundraising stop,” the AG said, describing his comments about her as “offensive” and “baseless.”

“What they were were comments that unfortunately fomented violence — comments that I would describe as race-baiting. Comments, unfortunately, that appeal to the bottom of our humanity.”

Trump, who wasn’t expected to attend the trial, turned up for opening arguments Monday already declared a fraud by Engoron last week in a comprehensive ruling finding him and his sons and top executives liable for James’ chief claim. Engoron, who found Trump and his crew ballooned his net worth by up to $2.2 billion some years leading to his presidency to secure better loan and insurance terms illegally, also ordered the dissolution of his New York businesses.

Trump attorneys filed a highly anticipated notice of appeal of the decision early Wednesday. If the appellate court upholds Engoron’s ruling, Trump is set to lose control of prized properties in his real estate portfolio, like his self-named Fifth Ave. skyscraper.

Inside the courtroom, tensions were high throughout the morning.

The ex-president was seen throwing his hands up and shaking his head in dismay as he followed testimony from his ex-accountant, Donald Bender, jotting down notes on “Trump” letterhead while hunched over the defense table and whispering to his attorney, Alina Habba.

The Trump Org’s former longtime accountant with Mazars was a crucial witness in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 2022 case against Trump’s company and former CFO Allen Weisselberg, leading to their convictions for tax fraud.

Bender testified in that case and maintained on his third day on the stand that his job was to compile information Trump gave him to assemble annual financial statements documenting his worth — not to audit the numbers provided.

Trump’s team has argued any errors in the statements central to the AG’s case were Bender’s responsibility to find. On Tuesday, Bender testified that he could hardly meet those obligations when “they were not getting us all the documents.”

During a particularly grueling line of questioning under cross-examination, Trump lawyer Jesus Suarez meticulously went line by line through records of Trump-owned properties’ values, skeptically asking Bender if he noticed anything amiss. Bender repeated the same line: “Nothing came to my attention as part of my compilation procedures.”

During the non-jury trial estimated to last through late December, the AG’s office will ask Engoron to find Trump and his crew liable for six more claims, relating to the driving factors behind their fraud. James seeks to recover $250 million in “ill gotten gains” and to permanently bar Trump and his top execs from heading a New York business.

Trump is expected to return next month to take the witness stand. He told reporters before leaving the courthouse that the documents central to the AG’s case were, in fact, inaccurate.

“And, by the way, my financial documents are valued much less than my actual value, which nobody even knows,” Trump said. “They can’t be a fraud because I gave them lower numbers.”

The attorney general’s case focuses much on Trump’s exaggerations – but he’s accused of low-balling values, too, for illegal cost-saving purposes.

Before he hit the road, Trump wanted to make one thing clear: His net worth is huge.

“I didn’t even need the loans because you see the kind of cash I have,” Trump said. “I have a lot of cash, a lot of everything.”

_____