Trump legal drama comes to Delaware. Truth Social founders say he's trying to cheat them

Yet again, former President Donald Trump has been implicated in a legal battle. But this time, it's playing out in Delaware.

The founders of Truth Social, a social media platform branded for Donald Trump, on Wednesday sued the company they helped create in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

That lawsuit is sealed for now. But in an associated motion to expedite the proceedings, attorneys for Trump Media co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss outline claims that the former president and his associates at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. tried to cheat them out of the value of their shares in the company.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, listen.

Litinsky and Moss, whose partnership is called United Atlantic Ventures, met Trump on his former television show, "The Apprentice." In 2021, they pitched Trump the idea of Truth Social, and parent company Trump Media, after the former president had been banned from other social media platforms.

The company was incorporated in Delaware in 2021. In the filing, they claim they organized the company without charging any fees while retaining a percentage share of the company.

Trump got 90% of the company, and Moss and Litinsky, together, got 8.6%, according to legal filings.

But as Truth Social prepares to merge with an acquisition company called Digital World Acquisition and go public, those shares stand to be worth a princely sum of money.

Founders charge Trump trying to dilute their shares

The basis for the lawsuit filed Wednesday will be familiar to fans of lightly fictionalized Mark Zuckerberg biopic "The Social Network." Trump and his associates stand accused of diluting the value of the co-founders' shares by issuing a large number of new shares — which is, in part, what happened to both real and fictional Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

"In recent weeks, Trump-controlled TMTG purported to increase the amount of its authorized stock from 120 million to 1 billion common shares and create new classes of voting and non-voting stock (the “Billion Share Authorization”)," reads the motion from Moss and Litisnky's attorneys. "This wrongful 11th hour, pre-merger corporate maneuvering can serve only one purpose: to dilute UAV before the merger and misappropriate UAV’s merger consideration for Trump."

This illustration photo shows a person checking the app store on a smartphone for Truth Social, with a photo of former President Donald Trump on a computer screen in the background, in Los Angeles, Oct. 20, 2021.

Paperwork seeking to create the new stock was filed with the Delaware secretary of state in January. The motion claims the move has "no legitimate business purpose."

Legal filings asking for an expedited court hearing allege multiple violations of Delaware law in the handling of this alleged share dilution. Attorneys ask for the Court of Chancery to move quickly, in part because "mingling" Moss and Litinsky's shares with Trump incurs significant legal and financial jeopardy.

Judgment deadline in New York case cited in filings

The attorneys point out that the former president is already subject to $500 million in court judgments, including from the state of New York — making shares and money more difficult to claw back.

The closing date on the Digital World Acquisition merger, March 22, approximately coincides with the March 25 deadline set by the state of New York for Trump to put up a $450 million bond that would allow him to appeal a civil fraud ruling.

"Indeed, the merger represents a potential (and perhaps existential) liquidity event for Trump, which may explain his last-minute stock grab," the filing states.

Moss and Litinsky are asking Chancery to expedite their lawsuit, to head off these dates.

"It is clear that Trump and the TMTG Board, all members of which are beholden to Trump, plan to issue 900,000,000 TMTG shares to Trump and/or his associates and children, thereby diluting UAV’s equity share from 8.6 percent to less than 1 percent," the motion to expedite proceedings states.

Representatives for Trump have not responded to the court filings as of Thursday.

