Trump-Linked SPAC Continues Rally After Ron Desantis Ends Campaign, Endorses Trump

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) has rallied over 50% since former President Donald Trump’s win in Iowa, and it’s up another 10% in the premarket trading session today, Monday, January 22.

Trump won the Iowa caucus by a record margin of about 30 points, according to CNBC, with Ron Desantis coming in second, Nikki Haley in third, and Vivek Ramaswamy in fourth. Ramaswamy ended his campaign following the results, endorsing Trump shortly thereafter. Ron Desantis ended his campaign on Sunday, January 21, also endorsing Donald Trump.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) that is trying to merge with the former president’s Trump Media & Technology Group, which is behind the Truth Social app.

If former President Trump becomes the Republican nominee, which seems highly probable at this point, it would likely accelerate the adoption of the Truth Social platform, making Digital World Acquisition well-positioned to be a top beneficiary as we roll into the election.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Story continues

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Trump-Linked SPAC Continues Rally After Ron Desantis Ends Campaign, Endorses Trump originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.