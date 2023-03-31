U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,093.00
    +13.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,191.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,099.00
    +17.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.00
    +9.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    +0.46 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.30
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2382
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1080
    +0.4190 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,187.90
    -436.65 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.77
    -3.47 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.69
    +19.26 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Trump-linked stocks gain on attracting retail traders' attention

Reuters
·2 min read
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Shares of companies tied to former U.S. President Donald Trump gained in premarket trading on Friday, drawing interest from retail investors after the ex-president was indicted in a historic first.

Trump, the frontrunner to be Republican nominee in 2024, was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

"It might seem counter intuitive ... but Donald Trump's indictment might actually make him more electable with a certain portion of U.S. voters," Danni Hewson, analyst at AJ Bell, said.

"If more people are talking about Trump, more will gravitate to his social media platform and there's likely to be a lot more cash swelling the coffers of his campaign budget."

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company looking to take Trump's social media venture Truth Social public, rose 12.1%.

Software developer Phunware Inc, which was hired by Trump's 2020 presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app, gained 5.6%.

"There is always the prospect that if he successfully defends the charges, it may actually boost his appeal and increase his chances of winning the presidency again," Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital said.

To win the party's nomination, Trump will likely have to broaden his support beyond the 25%-30% of the Republican electorate generally thought to be in his corner no matter what, especially if the field of Republican candidates narrows in the coming months.

An indictment could also make it difficult for Trump to broaden his appeal and push Republicans tired of the drama around him to look for another presidential candidate.

Shares of video-sharing platform Rumble Inc, popular with conservatives, gained 11.4% after posting a near seven-fold jump in quarterly revenue.

Digital World and Rumble were among the top 10 most touted stocks on investor-focused social media stocktwits.com.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

  • Stock futures higher as first quarter wraps up: Stock market news today

    Stock futures were mixed early Friday with investors eyeing the end of an eventful first quarter that has seen the S&P 500 gain nearly 5% while the Nasdaq 100 entered a new bull market.

  • US Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Apple In Patent Infringement Case Against VirnetX

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) turned the tables in its favor by convincing a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office invalidating the two patents VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) had accused Apple of infringing, Reuters reports citing court documents. The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed decisions by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the patents

  • Fed's Key Inflation Rate Cooled In February; S&P 500 Futures Rise

    The inflation rate most closely watched by the Fed came in cooler than expected in February, giving S&P 500 futures an early boost.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared early Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed in February

    The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price pressures through steadily higher interest rates. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% from January to February, down from a 0.6% increase from December to January. The report also showed that consumer spending rose 0.2% from January to February, a drop from a month earlier but an indication that households are still providing fuel for economic growth.

  • Jared Kushner's PE firm was backed by Emirates, Qatar - NYT

    The Emiratis invested more than $200 million with Kushner's Affinity Partners, while a Qatari entity also put in a similar sum, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the transactions. Kushner, who was also a top adviser to Trump, formed the Miami-based Affinity Partners in 2021, Reuters had reported.

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies

    The United States has sent officials to Taiwan to listen to concerns in the chip industry about the criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday. The criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan, TSMC. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in J

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Stocks could end the year 14% higher—and it’s because the banking crisis, according to veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni

    The economy and inflation could slow without the need for many more interest rate hikes—and it would be good news for stocks.

  • Don’t Mistake the Nasdaq-100’s Bear Market Escape for a Buy Signal

    Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, Biden urged regulators to tighten bank rules, Virgin Orbit cuts most staff, and other news to start your day.

  • Janet Yellen says the Trump administration ‘decimated’ the Treasury’s financial stability department and she’s focused on repairing the ‘cracks’

    Yellen claimed many teams responsible for banking regulation were either drastically cut or completely eliminated before her tenure, and she’s had to “rebuild the financial stability infrastructure.”

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Helicopters in Kentucky crash are versatile Army workhorses

    Two U.S. Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during training Wednesday night in Kentucky, killing nine soldiers. The Black Hawk is a twin-engine, four-bladed, medium-lift, utility helicopter developed for the U.S. Army since the 1970s by Sikorsky Aircraft of Stratford, Connecticut. Its basic Army designation is H-60; export versions are designated S-70.

  • Ukraine Points to Success in Defending Bakhmut

    Ukrainian commanders touted their latest successes in holding Russian forces back in the city despite falling ammunition stocks and pressure from some Western officials to withdraw.

  • Biden Just Vetoed This Trump-Inspired Bill. Here's How It May Affect Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia's corporate profits dropped 21.3% in Jan, business climate worsened

    Russian companies made profits of 2.34 trillion roubles ($30.25 billion) in January, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, down 21.3% from the same period last year, while the business climate deteriorated. Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in sanctions against dozens of large companies and entire sectors of Russia's economy, particularly the financial and energy sectors. Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Eurozone inflation falls sharply as energy costs ease - latest updates

    Inflation in the eurozone has fallen faster than expected amid a sharp drop in energy prices, bringing hope that the UK will soon see a similar ease in price pressures.