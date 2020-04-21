Trump May Exempt Health, Food Workers From Migrant Ban

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump plans to temporarily halt legal immigration into the U.S., and a draft version of an executive order would bar people from seeking a range of work visas in his latest effort to contain the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The new policy would deny entry for people seeking most types of work visas for at least 90 days, according to a draft order obtained by Bloomberg News.

But it includes exceptions for people seeking jobs in “food production and directly helping to protect the supply chain,” which could apply to farm workers. The ban would also not apply to health care or medical research professionals, according to the draft.

Technology industry workers living in the U.S. on H-1B visas, however, would need to provide updated certifications to the government that they are not displacing American workers. Refugees and asylum seekers would not be affected by the order, nor would spouses and children of U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The draft order, which has not been finalized, frames the immigration curbs as crucial to the Trump administration’s effort to revive the economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, by protecting what it calls “the marginal worker.”

“I have determined that we cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool caused by the introduction of foreign workers,” Trump said in the draft. “I have determined that the entry of most aliens as permanent or temporary workers in the immediate term would have adverse impacts on the national interest.”

The White House declined to comment.

Impact Isn’t Clear

The practical effect of the order remains unclear. Immigration agencies and embassies have largely stopped processing visas, meaning many of those seeking to immigrate to or visit the U.S. cannot do so.

Refugee admissions have been suspended since March 19 after the United Nations and International Organizations for Migration temporarily halted refugee travel. The U.S. suspension has been extended to May 15.

Trump announced the measure in a tweet late Monday. As of midday Tuesday, the White House had provided no detail, but the Justice Department is reviewing the executive order for form and legality, one department official said.

The substance remains up for debate internally as does whether it applies to non-immigrant visas held by students, physicians, teachers, or researchers, among others, according to a person close to the administration, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

The draft order suggested that physicians and medical researchers would be exempt.

Surprise Tweet

The White House asked the Department of Homeland Security to begin working on a ban last week, but Trump’s tweet Monday caught immigration officials off guard, according to a person close to the administration, who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

Early Republican reaction was mixed, and carve-outs were already emerging. Administration officials quietly told farm groups the measure won’t impact seasonal foreign agriculture workers, who harvest U.S. crops, according to two industry representatives who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump’s sudden announcement comes as he looks to contain the health, economic and political fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 42,000 Americans in an election year, while shuttering the economy whose strength had been the base of his campaign only two months ago. Trump has cited the virus as evidence to stay the course on his agenda, by further restricting U.S. borders and pushing to manufacture more goods domestically.

He tweeted that he made the decision “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens.”

Divided Court

A sharply divided Supreme Court said in 2018 that the president has sweeping authority to restrict entry into the country -- and might not even have to explain why. That 5-4 ruling upheld Trump’s earlier controversial travel ban, which barred entry into the country from a group of mostly Muslim countries.

Chief Justice John Roberts’s majority opinion pointed to a federal immigration law that lets the president suspend entry of “all aliens or any class of aliens” if the chief executive finds that their arrival would be “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Story continues