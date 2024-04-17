Trump Media Rallies 24% to Recoup Sliver of $5.8 Billion Slide

Bailey Lipschultz
2 min read
10
In this article:

(Bloomberg) — Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. shares rose as much as 24% on Wednesday to recoup a sliver of the billions in market value it shed in the three weeks since its debut as a public company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Former president Donald Trump’s media company traded as high as $28.29, up from its Tuesday close at $22.84, in what’s turning out to be its best day since the session before it completed a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The rebound came as more than 12 million shares changed hands as of 3:18 p.m. in New York, while warrants tied to the company rose as much as 48% to $12.98.

Read more: Trump Mastered The Art of the SPAC Deal. Cashing Out Is Harder

The swings extend a trend for firms that use special purpose acquisition companies to go public, with a growing number of so-called de-SPACs seeing red-hot starts quickly flip to downward spirals. Even with Wednesday’s bounce, the stock has still shed some $5.2 billion from a peak last month, with the value of Trump’s position dropping to $2.2 billion.

As part of the deal’s structure, Trump Media insiders — which include the former president — are barred from selling shares until September. However, the board could waive sales restrictions that would open the door for many of the biggest holders to cash out once a filing is deemed effective by US regulators.

On Tuesday, Trump Media said it had finished the research phase of its new live TV streaming platform. The underlying operations have mostly struggled since launching, with Trump Media losing more than $50 million last year while generating just $4.1 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings.

With shares hanging onto a 58% gain this year, the stock’s volatility has made it a difficult trade for Wall Street pros. It’s among the market’s most expensive shorts, with financing fees topping 700% earlier this month, and options underlying the stock driving the likes of erstwhile “Bond King” Bill Gross to opt to sell the costly derivatives in place of making a direct bet on the stock.

Trump is facing four criminal prosecutions as he campaigns to return to the White House. The first criminal trial started Monday in Manhattan, where he’s accused of falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 election. He described the case as an outrage and a persecution.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla layoffs include 14% of Buffalo workers, WARN notice shows

    Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war for EVs, Tesla announced its latest round of jobs cuts on Monday in an internal memo that was seen by Reuters. Tesla has a total of 2,032 employees across the two impacted sites in Buffalo, meaning that the cuts will affect about 14% of its workers there. The layoffs follow an exclusive Reuters report on April 5 that Tesla had cancelled a long-promised inexpensive car, expected to cost $25,000, that investors have been counting on to drive mass-market growth.

  • Rivian cuts 1% of workforce in second round of layoffs this year

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Rivian said on Wednesday it cut about 1% of its workforce - the second round of job cut this year - as it reduces cost amid a broader slowdown in EV demand. "This was a difficult decision, but a necessary one to support our goal to be gross margin positive by the end of the year," the maker of R1S SUVs and R1T pickup trucks said in an email to Reuters. Reducing cost is crucial for Rivian as high interest rates to rein in inflation have hurt consumer demand for EVs that are typically more expensive than their gas-powered counterparts.

  • Investors increasingly expect 'no landing' for US economy

    Thirty-six percent of respondents to Bank of America's Global Fund Manager's Survey said they believe the most likely outcome for the global economy is a "no landing," up from 23% a month ago.

  • Powell’s US Rates Warning Means Headaches for Rest of the World

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is making life tougher for his peers around the world as the prospect of higher-for-longer US interest rates reduces room for easier policy elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Tesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainPowell Signals Rate-Cut Delay Af

  • US Steel ‘Guaranteed’ to Stay US-Owned, Biden Tells Steelworkers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelPresident Joe Biden vowed to keep United States Steel Corp. American-owned and called for higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as he sought t

  • I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). Should I Convert $130,000 Per Year to a Roth to Avoid RMDs?

    Converting a 401(k) into a Roth IRA can be appealing for several reasons. Not only can you make qualified withdrawals from Roth accounts tax-free, but Roth accounts are also exempt from required minimum distributions (RMDs.) That can give you more flexibility when withdrawing from your account in retirement and potentially save you money on taxes. If […] The post I'm 59 With $1.3 Million in a 401(k). Should I Convert $130,000 Per Year to a Roth to Avoid RMDs? appeared first on SmartReads by Smar

  • What Went Wrong With US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • US economic activity expanded slightly in recent weeks, Fed says

    The U.S. central bank released its latest snapshot on the health of the economy a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ditched previous guidance on when its benchmark interest rate may be cut and instead said monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer due to a string of stronger-than-expected inflation readings. "Overall economic activity expanded slightly ... Ten out of twelve Districts experienced either slight or modest economic growth," the Fed said in the survey known as the "Beige Book," which polled business contacts across the central bank's 12 districts through April 8. "The economic outlook among contacts was cautiously optimistic, on balance."

  • Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Ahead of Earnings?

    Netflix (NFLX) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Gold has been hitting record highs — why there's a bullish case for silver too

    Silver bulls point to the industrial use of the metal as one of the catalysts expected to push prices higher.