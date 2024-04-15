Trump Media stock tanks 16% on move to issue millions of shares

Ines Ferré and Alexandra Canal
2 min read
123
In this article:

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

Monday's stock slide was an extension of last week's sell-off and highlighted shares' volatility since Trump Media went public after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp in late March.

Last week shares tanked more than 20% in one day after an updated regulatory filing from the company showed Trump Media taking on heavy losses and facing "greater risks" associated with the former president's ties to the platform.

Trump Media said in its latest filing that more than 21.4 million shares are issuable upon the exercise of warrants stemming from the merger with special purpose acquisition company Digital World. Warrants allow holders to buy shares at a specific price and are often tied to SPAC deals.

The company also said it is registering the resale of 146.1 million shares "by the Selling Securityholders". More than 114 million are held by President Donald J. Trump.

Trump Media last week reported sales of just over $4 million as net losses reached nearly $60 million for the full year ending Dec. 31. The company warned it expects losses to continue amid greater profitability challenges.

"TMTG has historically incurred operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities," the filing read.

"TMTG expects to continue to incur operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities for the foreseeable future, as it works to expand its user base, attracting more platform partners and advertisers."

Truth Social has accumulated about 9 million users since its inception. The company notes its success largely depends on the "reputation and popularity" of former President Donald Trump.

"TMTG may be subject to greater risks than typical social media platforms because of the focus of its offerings and the involvement of President Trump," the company said, citing risks that include the harassment of advertisers and criticism of Truth Social's moderation practices.

"The value of TMTG's brand may diminish if the popularity of President Trump were to suffer."

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/Washington Post via AP, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The former president founded Truth Social after he was kicked off major social media apps like Facebook and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021. Trump has since been reinstated on those platforms.

The stock rose as high as $66.22 per share on March 27. On Monday, the shares were hovering just above $27 apiece.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on X at @ines_ferre.

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on X @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla layoffs an 'ominous sign' for the company, analyst says

    Tesla has announced a large reduction in staff on the heels of a disappointing Q1 delivery report, following in the footsteps of legacy automakers and pure-play EV makers, per an internal memo.

  • Global iPhone shipments drop nearly 10% as Apple's 2024 woes continue

    Global iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% in Q1 as the company deals with rising rivals from China.

  • Florida’s Brightline Kicks Off $1.2 Billion Junk-Debt Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida’s high-speed rail system, Brightline, is tapping the US high-yield market with a $1.25 billion offering on Monday.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesGoldman Traders Deliver Surprise Profit SurgeThe Fortress Investment Group-backed railroad is selling six-year s

  • Top Wall St brokerages start Reddit coverage with doubts over user growth

    (Reuters) -Top Wall Street brokerages, whose investment banking units helped Reddit prepare for its public issue, started coverage of the social media company with doubts over its user growth, while staying bullish on ad revenue and its use of artificial intelligence (AI). Goldman Sachs and J.P.Morgan began with a "neutral" rating and a price target of $40 and $47, respectively, while Morgan Stanley had an "equal-weight" rating and a $45 price target. Reddit shares were last trading at $40.66, below last month's debut price of $47.

  • Retail sales topped Wall Street estimates in March

    The March retail sales report provides a look at the health of the consumer as economists debate whether the US economy can remain resilient despite the high interest rate environment.

  • 10-year Treasury yields at highest since November following strong retail sales data

    Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries jumped to their highest level since November on Monday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data from March suggested the Federal Reserve could delay cutting interest rates this year.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Trump Media Sinks 15% After Registering Shares, Warrants

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s social media startup tumbled on Monday, extending a two-week slump, after the company took a first step toward allowing the former president and other insiders to capitalize on their stakes.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesGoldman Traders Deliver Surpr

  • S&P 500 Wipes Out Almost 1% Gain as Yields Spike: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell and bond yields climbed after solid retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins to Wong After Two DecadesGoldman Traders Deliver Surprise Profit SurgeThe S&P 500 wiped out an advance that approached 1% ea

  • Tax day is here. See what you need to know to file before the deadline.

    The tax deadline for federal income taxes is Monday, April 15, 2024. Here’s how to file your taxes before the deadline and how to get an extension.