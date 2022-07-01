An Update from Trump Media & Technology Group

Motley Fool

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) plunged this week after the company's stock received a price target cut, some analysts had a few negative comments about the chip market, and investors worried that comments made from another chip company about slowing demand might mean bad news for Nvidia as well. Investors panicked a bit on all this news and sent the semiconductor stock falling 15.3% over the past week. Nvidia started off the week with Morgan Stanley warning that there could be a potential slowdown in demand for graphics processors as Ethereum, a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency, switches to a proof-of-stake model and away from its current proof-of-work setup.