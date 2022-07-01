U.S. markets closed

An Update from Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group
  • DWAC
  • DWACU
  • DWACW

SARASOTA, Fla., July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) today issued the following statement:

"TMTG is expanding and enhancing Truth Social, with a major update to the platform scheduled for next week. TMTG will continue cooperating fully with inquiries into our planned merger and will comply with subpoenas we’ve recently received, none of which were directed at the company’s Chairman or CEO."

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com


