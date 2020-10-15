U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Trump has not spoken with Chinese President Xi in a while, does not want to

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his concerns about China's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a while and does not want to.

"I have not spoken to him in a while because I don't want to speak to him," Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview, adding that China was continuing to order U.S. goods under a U.S.-China trade deal signed in January.

The president declined to comment when asked if Xi had reached out to him.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

