Trump’s Oil Deal: The Inside Story of How a Price War Ended

(Bloomberg) -- After a week-long marathon of calls between world leaders and video conferences featuring dozens of energy ministers, it was the moment the 2020 oil price war finally ended.

From Villahermosa, a city near Mexico’s largest crude terminal, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle raised her voice. “Your Royal Highness, Mexico has already agreed. And now I would like to ask you: ‘Do you agree with these terms?’”

In Riyadh, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman nearly chuckled as he looked at a wall of video feeds showing his counterparts around the world. “I go with the consensus. I agree,” he replied.

At that moment, the OPEC+ alliance sealed the largest ever coordinated production cut, removing about a 10th of global supply. The historic deal had almost been derailed by a fight between Saudi Arabia and Mexico’s populist government, forcing President Donald Trump to step in and broker a face-saving solution.

Prince Abdulaziz declared himself sleepless and exhausted, but triumphant nonetheless.

“We have demonstrated that OPEC+ is up, running, and alive,” he told Bloomberg News in an interview minutes after he clinched the agreement. “I’m more than happy.”

For the past month, Saudi Arabia had pumped every possible barrel for sale at rock-bottom prices, punishing Russia for refusing to support deeper OPEC+ output cuts in early March. Now, Moscow and Riyadh will both reduce daily production by millions of barrels, spearheading a global agreement between almost all the world’s major oil producers to rein in output.

But the deal will only dull the pain, not end the crisis.

The market is likely to remain overwhelmed for months to come by the catastrophic collapse in demand caused by the lockdowns designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus through some of the world’s biggest economies.

“The OPEC+ agreement will not prevent sharp inventory builds in coming months, and near-term oil prices in the physical market will likely remain under pressure,” said Martijn Rats, oil analyst at Morgan Stanley.

Negative Reaction

The deal between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will remove nearly 10 million barrels a day from the market through deliberate cuts. In addition, the group is counting involuntary declines in the production of the U.S., Canada, Brazil and several other countries, as companies reduce drilling activity due to low prices and weak demand.

OPEC+ officials, using some creative accounting that also includes output drops in Venezuela, Iran and Libya, which are exempt from making cuts, said that as much as 20 million barrels a day will over time leave the market -- 20% of global production.

For the time being, the world will need to be content with the 10 million barrels a day from OPEC+. Yet demand is down by about twice that amount, meaning the world’s oil tanks will keep filling day after day as long as planes stay grounded, businesses shuttered and billions of people remain at home.

Oil traders seemed initially optimistic in Asian hours, but by mid-morning in London prices were down as much as 2.7% to $30.63 a barrel. Crude turned positive later in the day when Trump himself repeated the 20 million barrel-a-day figure in a tweet and continued to edge higher on Tuesday.

Deal Maker

The biggest winner appears to be Trump, who refused to deliberately cut American oil production, but was still able to broker the final deal. His phone call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, followed by a three-way conference call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia, came up with the proposal that resolved the Latin American nation’s objections to the agreement.

Trump has taken time away from grappling with the world’s largest coronavirus outbreak and waded into oil politics with a surprising goal. He’s gone from welcoming the crude price collapse to worrying about losing the American energy industry. Fearing that job losses in Texas and other oil-rich states could hurt his re-election prospects, he convinced Putin and the Saudi monarch to end hostilities and make a compromise.

“Trump views himself as a deal maker,” said Joe McMonigle, an energy consultant and former U.S. government oil official. So “Trump went to the oil market’s red phone.”

