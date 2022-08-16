U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.75
    -12.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,802.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,636.75
    -44.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,017.20
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.39
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -10.60 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    -0.36 (-1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0153
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0480 (+1.72%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +0.54 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4940
    +1.2220 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,954.69
    -59.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.23
    -20.53 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.97
    +42.82 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Trump once again says economic data is fake news

Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
·5 min read

Donald Trump has assailed the government’s official economic data this summer by calling it “phony” or “fake news." He likes to say the “actual” number for jobs statistics or the inflation rate would be much more flattering to him — and would look worse for President Joe Biden.

It’s a return to form for the former president who called the unemployment rate "total fiction" during his 2016 campaign before flipping and touting that same data once he was in office.

This time around, Yahoo Finance found at least six recent instances when Trump dismissed inflation and jobs data. In one example, during a speech in Arizona in July, Trump mischaracterized an already record-high inflation reading of 9.1%. “Biden created the worst inflation in 47 years," he said. "We’re at 9.1%, but the actual number is much, much higher than that.” In addition to offering no evidence of his claim, the 9.1% number is the highest increase in 40 years, not 47.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of Arizona primary elections, in Prescott Valley, Arizona, U.S., July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble
Former President Donald Trump during a rally in Arizona in July. (REUTERS/Rebecca Noble)

“It's not based in reality or an accurate understanding of Americans' experiences. It's just based on political narrative,” Aaron Sojourner, a former senior economist for labor at White House Council of Economic Advisers under Presidents Obama and Trump, said in an interview.

He added, referring to Trump, “He just makes up stuff."

Trump's baseless dismissals of economic data appear set to be one feature of a widely expected third run for the presidency that he could announce as early as this year. In addition, his campaign will likely feature a full-throated attack on the FBI after it searched his home for a potential violation of the Espionage Act. Trump is also likely to focus on his business practices and plan to fire thousands of government employees who are traditionally insulated from politics.

Multiple requests to representatives of the former president to back up his claims went unanswered.

‘Now I accept those numbers very proudly’

Casting doubt on official statistics featured prominently in Trump’s 2016 campaign. The then-candidate called the official jobs report fake or phony at least 19 times, according to a Washington Post tally.

At the time, Trump echoed a trend among right-wing figures who were quick to question any good economic news under the watch of then-President Obama. The late former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, for example, once claimed “these Chicago guys” changed the numbers to improve their political standing.

But for Trump, his tone abruptly changed once in office.

During a roundtable with manufacturers in 2017, he said of the unemployment rate, which was then at 4.3%, that “for a long time they don’t matter, but now I accept those numbers very proudly.”

Then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer also shocked reporters that year when he told them he’d talked to Trump about the jobs data “and he said to quote him very clearly: 'They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.' ”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sean Spicer holds a press briefing at the White House in July 2017. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Both the unemployment rate and the Consumer Price Index, the most widely cited measure of inflation, are compiled by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There is no evidence that the group, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, has changed its methods for gathering and releasing information between presidential administrations.

"They are very professional, very scientific [and] do their work every month completely above board," says Sojourner, who's currently a labor economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. "We can argue about interpretation of what they mean to some extent, but they follow very reliable procedures to get accurate statistics on the labor market."

‘It’s fake news’

For Trump, in what may continue through the 2024 election, the numbers are fake again.

At a rally in May, Trump said of the 3.6% unemployment rate: “That’s not true, it’s not correct: It’s fake news.” He followed it up with a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, adding that “[m]illions of people that are unemployed but not looking for jobs make that number FAKE, like so much else in our failing Country.” He repeated a version of the claim again at a rally in Illinois later that month.

Trump appears to be referring to the civilian labor force level, which sat at 164.6 million Americans in February 2020, just before the COVID pandemic hit. Contrary to Trump’s claims, the metric has returned to a similar level in recent months under President Biden, digging out from losses in the labor force during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, the most recent jobs report found that total non-farm employment has fully recovered to its pre-pandemic level. In February 2020, the survey found the labor force was 152.504 million Americans strong. As of July 2022, that number was up to 152.536 million.

In more recent appearances this summer, Trump has turned his focus to inflation. At a speech in Arizona on July 22, he flatly said that inflation was much higher than the 9.1% year-over-year rate reported in June.

A few days later, during a speech in Washington DC on July 26, he hedged a bit, saying “a lot of people think it is much higher than that.”

This month, during a speech in Dallas, he said of the inflation rate: “I believe it’s much higher than that, by the way.”

More recently, inflation moderated in July's numbers with falling gas prices leading to a lower than expected year-over-year increase of 8.5% in the consumer price index. Month-over-month, inflation was flat with the rise in things like food offset by decreasing prices for fuel.

If inflation continues to cool, Trump is quite likely to increase the frequency of his declarations that the data is cooked. But don't expect economists like Sojourner to take the claims seriously.

"I don't think [Trump's] false claims merit good faith interpretation," he says.

Ben Werschkul is a Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Social Security Taxable?

    Your Social Security is taxable if you meet specific income levels. Here are three strategies that can reduce the taxes if you're required to pay.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Roubini Sees Either US Hard Landing or Uncontrolled Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini said there are two options for the US economy, given the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive tightening campaign in decades: an economic hard landing or inflation at a persistently elevated level.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit i

  • President Biden to visit Ohio for Intel groundbreaking, reports say

    President Joe Biden is coming to Central Ohio to attend the long-awaited groundbreaking of Intel Corp.'s $20 billion semiconductor facilities in New Albany, according to multiple reports citing a White House memo.

  • As It Were: Runaway slave Jerry Finney was ‘kidnapped’ in Columbus, returned to mistress

    Runaways who decided to stay in Ohio always faced the possibility of capture and return to slavery. Jerry Finney was an example, "kidnapped" in Ohio.

  • So, Just How Bad Is China Right Now, Really?

    The short answer is not great, as its economy isn't as robust as thought and its housing market is under duress.

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • What a Chinese Blockade of Taiwan Would Mean for Global Business

    Taiwan is home to the world’s biggest chip maker, TSMC, and sits next to one of the busiest shipping lanes.

  • Kamikaze Drone Strikes Russian Surveillance Tower, Ukraine Officials Say

    Ukrainian forces said they used a kamikaze drone to strike a Russian observation tower in the Belgorod region of Russia.Video posted on August 15 shows an explosion underneath the tower before it bends and falls in a remote location in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod.The same video was posted by Army FM, a radio station owned and operated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.According to local media, the strike occurred close to the Ukrainian border, in the Grayvoronsky district of Belgorod on Sunday.Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian government official, said the targeted tower was “probably used to monitor Ukrainian military.”According to Russian Telegram channel Mash, the tower was struck on Sunday but said it was not of particular value. Credit: Third Force via Storyful

  • Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Draws Scrutiny From Senate’s Wyden

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden is probing the use of private placement life insurance among wealthy Americans to avoid taxes, starting with a request for information from Blackstone Inc.’s Lombard International.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit

  • Stimulus Checks: Is Your State Giving Out Cash This Fall?

    There have been three rounds of stimulus checks issued since the onset of the pandemic, but another round is sorely needed by many. States are rising to the occasion, however, not every state is...

  • Minnesota VFW weighs in on 3M earplug bankruptcy move

    VFWs in Minnesota and Indiana called 3M's shifting of its subsidiary Aearo to chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to resolve lawsuits around its earplugs "shameful and an affront to the values we fought to defend."

  • The Chinese dream of homeownership is crumbling. The economy could go with it

    As financing dries up and debts come due, a cash crunch leaves thousands of homes unfinished, in a crisis with implications for the global economy.

  • Oil extends decline on global economic worries

    Oil futures fell Tuesday, extending a slide for crude tied to worries over the global economic outlook after weak economic data out of China.

  • 3 ways to protect your finances and future retirement from inflation

    Many of the best moves to counteract inflation align beautifully with time-tested money management practices.

  • Russia Cranks Up Bootleg Economy and Offers Rare Tally of Import

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian efforts to keep up the flow of unauthorized imports are having only limited success, judging by a forecast from the industry minister, as the country tries to cope with international sanctions that have caused an exodus of foreign companies and occasional shortages since the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatte

  • Wealthy Americans are flocking to Florida at four times the rate of any other state

    Florida saw a net migration of 20,263 high earning households from 2019 to 2020—four times as much as the next most popular state, Texas.

  • Social Security Changes That May Be Coming for 2023

    For the last 10 years or so, Social Security has been a fairly static program, with few major changes. But when inflation makes big news, so too does Social Security. This is because so many aspects...

  • Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in 24 hours to Singapore

    A group of German air force fighter jets neared Singapore on Tuesday in a marathon bid to fly them some 12,800 kilometers (8,000 miles) from their home base to Southeast Asia in just 24 hours. The exercise comes at a time of heightened tensions between China and the U.S. and its allies over Taiwan and demonstrates the ability for a European nation to move air power quickly to the region. The European Union unveiled a new strategy in September for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific.

  • Imagine there’s been a nuclear attack. Here’s how Britain should respond

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: According to weapons experts and risk strategists, nuclear war is no longer a threat beyond our wildest imaginations. But, thinking rationally, what exactly would we do if an attack became imminent? And, asks Tom Ough, is there anything we should be doing right now?

  • Oil reverses losses, demand concerns persist

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, as the market awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports, and bleak economic data from top crude buyer China limited gains. WTI crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.2%, to $90.44 a barrel, after falling to $87.82. The European Union is assessing Iran's response to what the bloc has called its "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the United States, an EU spokesperson said on Tuesday.