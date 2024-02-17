Trump ordered to pay $355 million in fraud​ case by Judge Engoron, barred from heading NY business for 3 years

NEW YORK — Donald Trump was found liable Friday for intentionally committing large-scale business fraud alongside former top executives of his family real estate empire, personally hit with a $355 million penalty, and barred from heading any New York business for three years — a crushing ruling from Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron and a huge blow to the former president’s decadeslong legacy as a major-league developer in his hometown.

In a blistering 92-page decision, Engoron found state Attorney General Tish James’ sweeping case against Trump, his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and former top Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney showed they broke multiple state laws by fraudulently ballooning Trump’s net worth by billions in business deals for years. He found all of them civilly liable for falsifying business records and conspiring to do so, issuing false financial statements and conspiring to do so, and conspiring to commit insurance fraud.

Engoron additionally found ex-finance chief Weisselberg and former controller McConney liable for insurance fraud. He permanently barred both from handling the finances of any New York company, writing that “overwhelming” evidence presented during the monthslong trial showed they “cannot be entrusted with controlling the finances of any business.”

The judge also ruled that Eric and Don Jr. can’t head an Empire State corporation for two years, less than the five requested by James. Trump’s three-year ban from running a New York company was considerably less than the permanent ban from the real estate industry James had requested.

In another concession, Engoron walked back part of his pretrial decision finding Trump and his crew liable on the top claim, which ordered the cancellation of Trump-affiliated business licenses, writing that it was “no longer necessary” as the empire would be under the close supervision of two monitors. The pretrial ruling determined yearly statements tallying Trump’s net worth were fraudulent; the claims Engoron considered during the trial centered on Trump and his execs’ intent and the methods they deployed.

The Manhattan Supreme Court justice described the attitudes of Trump and his execs as “pathological.”

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money. The documents prove this over and over again. This is a venial sin, not a mortal sin. Defendants did not commit murder or arson. They did not rob a bank at gunpoint,” the judge wrote.

“Donald Trump is not Bernard Madoff. Yet, defendants are incapable of admitting the error of their ways. Instead, they adopt a ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ posture that the evidence belies.”

Engoron’s decision also said retired Judge Barbara Jones, who weeks ago reported that Trump’s businesses were being less than forthcoming while under review, will remain in her role as court-appointed monitor for no less than three years and that her duties will be enhanced. The Trump Organization will now be required to run financial statements by her before sharing them with third parties — not after. He gave Jones 30 days to advise him of the authority she believes she needs “to keep defendants honest.”

AG James described the outcome as a “tremendous victory for this state” in a statement.

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people,” James said.

“Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”

Trump spokeswoman and Weisselberg’s attorney, Alina Habba, vowed to appeal the “egregious” decision immediately.

“This verdict is a manifest injustice — plain and simple. It is the culmination of a multi-year, politically fueled witch hunt that was designed to ‘take down Donald Trump,’ before Letitia James ever stepped foot into the Attorney General’s office. Countless hours of testimony proved that there was no wrongdoing, no crime, and no victim,” Habba said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

“Let me make one thing perfectly clear: this is not just about Donald Trump — if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business.”

Including interest, the decision demands neary $450 million — with Trump on the hook for most of it.

Engoron ordered Trump and a selection of his eponymous entities to pay back around $168 million illegally gained by lying in business deals involving properties in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Florida, nearly $127 million in profits from his sale of the Old Post Office in D.C., and $60 million he pocketed from a deal involving his Bronx golf course.

Engoron ordered Trump’s adult sons to each hand over around $4 million, representing their cut of the Old Post Office sale.

In a devastating blow to Weisselberg, who served 99 days in jail in 2022 after his conviction along with the Trump Organization in a separate criminal tax fraud case, Engoron ordered the retired CFO to pay back half of his $2 million severance. The judge said the golden parachute he secured on his way into Rikers Island jail was negotiated to ensure he wouldn’t cooperate with anyone with adverse legal interests to Trump and his former execs.

“(As) Weisselberg was a critical player in nearly every instance of fraud, it would be inequitable to allow him to profit from his actions by covering up defendants’ misdeeds,” Engoron wrote.

During the trial, Trump’s lawyers argued that the bogus yearly statements tallying the value of assets like Mar-a-Lago and his Wall Street skyscraper were accidental and that the paperwork wasn’t under his purview. They sought to pin the blame on the company’s outside accountants.

The devastating judgment comes just weeks after a jury in a separate case found Trump owed writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her when he was president. That added to the $5 million he already owes for sexually assaulting and defaming her after he left the White House.

