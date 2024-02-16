Trump​ ordered to pay $364 million in NY fraud​ case, barred from real estate industry for 3 years

NEW YORK — Donald Trump and former top executives of his family business were found liable for large-scale fraud Friday, ordered to pay back more than $368 million in illegal gains and barred from the real estate industry for three years — a crushing ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that demolishes the former president’s decadeslong legacy as a major-league developer in his native New York City.

In his ruling, Engoron found Trump, his sons, Eric and Don Jr., and former top Trump Organization executives Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney liable for multiple fraud claims in state Attorney General Tish James’ sweeping case against his family real estate empire.

Engoron permanently barred Weisselberg and McConney from financially controlling a New York company. The pair and Trump are barred from leading a state business for three years.

The Manhattan Supreme Court justice’s decision, which comes after a court-appointed monitor reported Trump’s businesses were being less than forthcoming while under review, ordered Trump, his convicted chief financial officer Weisselberg, and former company controller McConney barred from the real estate industry for life and locked out the Trump sons for two years.

During the trial, Trump lawyers argued inaccuracies in the yearly statements tallying the value of assets like Mar-a-Lago and his Wall Street skyscraper were accidental and that the paperwork wasn’t under his purview. They sought to pin the blame on the company’s outside accountants.

Before the AG’s three-month trial began, Engoron found Trump and his co-defendants liable for repeated and persistent fraud based on the bogus numbers. The remaining claims centered on their intent and the methods they employed.

The devastating judgment comes just weeks after a jury in a separate case found Trump owed writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her when he was president. That added to the $5 million he already owes for sexually assaulting and defaming her after he left the White House.

Attorneys for the GOP front-runner and James’ office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

