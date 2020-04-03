Trump Organization Asks Deutsche Bank for Loan Payment Delay

(Bloomberg) -- The family business of U.S. President Donald Trump is in informal discussions with Deutsche Bank AG about delaying some loan payments, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The global coronavirus pandemic has forced borrowers and lenders to discuss ways to honor debts while acknowledging the enormous pressure on company bottom lines. The talks were reported earlier by the New York Times.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment. A Trump Organization spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The relationship between Germany’s largest lender and Trump has been under scrutiny ever since the former real estate tycoon emerged as a front runner for the U.S. presidency four years ago. The Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the U.S. Congress, has been seeking to subpoena documents on his dealings with the bank to shine a light on his business performance and practices before his election.

Deutsche Bank’s leaders in late 2016 were so concerned about the potential public relations impact if the Trump Organization were to default on about $340 million of loans that they discussed extending repayment dates until after the end of a potential second term in 2025, Bloomberg has reported. They ultimately decided against the idea and just chose not to engage in any new business with Trump while he’s in office.

The Trump Organization has also spoken with Palm Beach County in Florida about lease payments for a golf course the company runs, the New York Times said in the report, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

(Adds context about business relationship between bank and Trump in fourth and fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.