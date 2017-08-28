Trump Organization gives up US Open suite, but wants it back

NEW YORK (AP) -- The U.S. Tennis Association says that the Trump Organization has suspended its suite agreement for the U.S. Open while President Donald Trump is in the White House — but wants the chance to renew when he's out of office.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier tells The Associated Press that it agreed to a request by the Trump Organization that it be allowed to re-purchase the suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium after his presidency ends.

The U.S. Open started Monday.

For decades, Trump has been a fixture at the Grand Slam tennis tournament, often sitting in the suite's balcony during matches. The suite is located adjacent to the main arena's television broadcasting booth, and Trump was frequently shown on the arena's video screens.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis