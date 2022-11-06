U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6400
    -1.5240 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,266.94
    -81.84 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

TRUMP RALLIES FOR MASTRIANO IN PA

·1 min read

"Doug is a fighter and a warrior for the America First agenda and the people of this great Commonwealth."

LATROBE, Pa. , Nov. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With three days left until Election Day, President Donald Trump appeared to support Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano during a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

"Doug is a fighter and a warrior for the America First agenda and the people of this great Commonwealth," President Trump said, to a roar of cheers from the thousands of Pennsylvanians at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

"As your governor, Doug will clean up Harrisburg. He'll stand up to the special interests, and he'll make sure your state is safe again," Trump added, noting that "Pennsylvania is being ransacked, torn up, looted, and brutalized" with the Democrat nominee, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as the state's top law enforcement officer.

"You got to get this man elected. You got to straighten out this thing," Trump said after reciting a litany of shocking crime statistics from Philadelphia. "A vote for Josh Shapiro is a vote to destroy PA's future. A vote for Doug Mastriano is a vote to restore safety, opportunity, and hope."

"Failure is not an option. We have to win. The future for our children and our freedom is at stake," Mastriano said.

"On Day One of my administration, we're going to drill and dig as never before. On Day One all masking and jab requirements will end in PA. On Day One, woke is broke; CRT is done; we're going to defend our children," Mastriano pledged. "We're looking for a new day in PA."

To learn more about Mastriano for Governor, please visit www.doug4gov.com. You can follow Mastriano on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trump-rallies-for-mastriano-in-pa-301669571.html

SOURCE Doug4Gov

Recommended Stories

  • New stock-market lows ahead? What investors need to know as Fed signals rates will be higher for longer.

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signals rates will move higher and stay there longer. Investors wonder if that means new lows ahead for the stock market.

  • Biden Feud With Big Oil Ratchets Up Just as World Needs More US Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- As October drew to a close, the White House saw another potential energy flash point on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From Father-Son Duo’s WealthDiesel and heating oil inventories in the US Northea

  • Money-Market Funds Are Back. But There Are Now Other Options for Your Cash.

    Beyond bank accounts and money market funds, investors have more and higher-yielding alternatives, from ultrashort ETFs to Treasury I bonds.

  • Here's the Inevitable Outcome From the Fed's Monetary Tightening

    On Wednesday the Federal Reserve hiked the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps. My long-held view was that there were three possible scenarios as the Federal Reserve began monetary tightening. The first was the central bank would be able to achieve a 'soft landing'.

  • Lone Ukrainian paratrooper emerges from woods to fire missile at passing Russian tank

    Lone Ukrainian paratrooper was recorded emerging from woods to fire missile at passing Russian tank.Source: @GeneralStaffUA, Twitter

  • In an effort to wean itself off Russia’s energy, the EU is running into the arms of another dictator

    The EU is promoting Azerbaijan as a “reliable" and "trustworthy" energy partner. But critics argue that the Caspian country is far from the dependable partner that the EU needs.

  • A U.S. labor shortage is planting the seeds for lots of layoffs. Here’s how

    Why are there so few workers for so many open jobs? It's one of the biggest mysteries about the U.S. economy and helps explain why a big labor shortage is adding to high inflation.

  • Germany must choose whether it is with the West or with China: it cannot have it both ways

    Large parts of the German government have been working for months on a 60-page grand strategy to confront Xi Jinping’s totalitarian and revanchist China, a regime openly pursuing global supremacy on terms that cannot coexist with liberal democracy.

  • Russia votes in favour of resolution condemning its actions in Ukraine

    Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine's Permanent Representative at the UN, has said that the amendments to the UN's resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism [Draft Resolution on Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance - ed.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit cluster of invaders in Radensk, Kherson Oblast General Staff report

    Ukraine's Armed Forces struck a cluster of occupation forces in the village of Radensk in Kherson Oblast. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Quote: "As a result of the actions of the Defence Forces in Kherson Oblast, the cluster of Russian occupation forces in the village of Radensk was affected.

  • Yes, some Republican senators really are talking openly about Social Security cuts

    If the Republican-controlled Congress comes for your Social Security benefits in the next few years, don’t say they didn’t warn you.

  • DeSantis releases new 2022 ad: ‘God made a fighter’

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a new campaign ad on Friday ahead of Election Day next week that depicts him as a “fighter” for God. DeSantis’s wife, Casey, posted the ad on her Twitter account, saying to her husband, “On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom.” The narrator’s lines in…

  • Battalion of Russian conscripts destroyed in Luhansk Oblast, hundreds killed

    A battalion of Russian conscripts from Voronezh Oblast (Russia) was destroyed near the village of Makiyivka, Svatove district, Luhansk Oblast by a Ukrainian strike; hundreds of Russian occupiers were killed.

  • Suze Orman says this workplace taboo 'is how the system keeps us down' — here's why being coy about money could be costing you

    A new law requires companies to post salary ranges and one expert says transparency could actually help attract workers

  • Putin's 'barrier troops' are straight out of Stalin's playbook

    Few things encapsulate the brutality of the Eastern Front in the Second World War better than the Soviet Union’s so-called “barrier troops”.

  • Fed Sees Risk of Big Declines in Still-Lofty US House Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve suggested on Friday that lofty home prices could be susceptible to steep declines after big run-ups in recent years on the back of ultra-low interest rates.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From

  • Thousands in Rome say 'no' to war

    STORY: Thousands gathered in Rome's Piazza della Repubblica waving rainbow flags of peace.The new Italian government led by Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly pledged support to Kyiv.However, her coalition allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini have been much more ambivalent on the issue due to their historic ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Russians ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside Kherson, says Ukraine’s defense minister

    Invading Russian forces are potentially ready for another “goodwill gesture” outside the occupied city of Kherson, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a briefing on Nov. 4.

  • BlackRock’s Rieder Says Fed May ‘Overdo It’ With Rate Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Friday’s US jobs report showed an economy strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve raising rates to beat back inflation. BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says, just don’t overdo it. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collapse Erases Billions From F

  • U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come. It said the discussions illustrated the complexity of the Biden administration’s position on Ukraine, as U.S. officials publicly vow to support Kyiv with massive sums of aid "for as long as it takes" while hoping for a resolution to the eight-month conflict that has taken a big toll on the world economy and triggered fears of nuclear war.