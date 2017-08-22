Trump received a Super Bowl ring from Patriots owner Robert Kraft as a gift

When the New England Patriots visited the White House in April to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory, President Donald Trump received more than just a personalized jersey. He also received his own Super Bowl ring.

The team confirmed to Comcast Sportsnet New England that Patriots owner Robert Kraft did indeed present the president with his own Super Bowl ring as a special gift from the first team to visit the White House during his presidency.

News of the Trump ring was first mentioned by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci. A conversation he had on Twitter led some to believe that Kraft had given his personal Super Bowl ring to Trump.

The team clarified to CSNNE that it was not Kraft's own ring.

According to CSNNE, Trump "hoped to put the ring on display."

Trump is allowed to keep the ring, according to NBC News. A president is allowed to keep gifts from "the American public," but must file a financial disclosure report when the gift exceeds a value of $350, as a means "to show transparency."

It is unknown how much the Patriots paid for Trump's new bling, but their 2015 Super Bowl rings cost $36,500 each.

Trump is the second head of state to own a Pats Super Bowl ring as both he and Russian President Vladimir Putin both have their own. However, in the case of Putin, he did actually acquire Kraft's own ring from the Patriots' third Super Bowl win in 2004, and he came about the ring through a misunderstanding.

Kraft explained the situation to NFL.com:

"[The Super Bowl rings] are all in a drawer except for my third one. The original is in Russia with the president of the country. I happened to be there on a business mission with my friend Sandy Weill. We had just given out our rings. I showed Sandy my ring, and he said, 'Why don't you show it to the president?' And I showed it to him and he put it on, and he sort of just enjoyed it, so he kept it on."

In another interview, Kraft had a more colorful description of the exchange, saying: "I took out the ring and showed it to [Putin], and he put it on and he goes, 'I can kill someone with this ring.' I put my hand out and he put it in his pocket, and three KGB guys got around him and walked out."

As Scaramucci mentioned above, the ring was never returned to Kraft, and it sounds like there is little hope it ever will.

