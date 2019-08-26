Trump Says He Would Certainly Invite Putin: G-7 Update

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders hold their final day of talks in Biarritz, France, with U.S. President Donald Trump kicking things off with a bang. Read the developments in real time.

Trump Says Russia Better Inside the G-7 (5:24 p.m.)

Trump says he is not alone in wanting to have Russia ushered back into the fold of the G-7: "Having them in the room is better than having them outside the room" and "a lot of people say having Russia inside the room is better than having them outside."

In conclusion: "My inclination is to say yes they should be in."

Whether Putin accepts is another matter: "He’s a proud person. I would certainly invite him. Whether or not he could come psychologically that’s a tough thing to do."

Macron Lays Thinking About Zarif Surprise Visit (5:06 p.m.)

The French president said that he never spoke on behalf of otehr countries and that he only tried and tested other solutions. Before making the call to fly the Iranian top diplomat into Biarritz, "I informed trump, not to involve the U.S. not to talk on behalf of the U.S., but to inform. So I did it on my own, I informed Trump, he was informed at each minute.”

Trump Says Circumstances Must be Right (5:01 p.m.)

After Macron raised the stakes with his prediction that a Trump meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani could lead to a new agreement, Trump he would meet Rouhani "if the circumstances were correct."

He said Iran is not the same country it was two and a half years ago. "Iran is a country of tremendous potential," he said. "We are not looking for leadership change."

Iran has been one of the key issues of this summit after Trump and Macron scuffled over the French president’s mandate to handle communication with Tehran. Trump ultimately acquiesced in Macron’s plan to bring the Iranian foreign minister to Biarritz after he was tipped off by the French leader.

At a certain point there needs to be a meeting between Trump and Rouhani, Macron said. The real change, for Macron, was that Rouhani this morning said he would ready for that meeting.

Trump Says China Really Wants a Trade Deal ’Badly’ (4:48 p.m.)

Asked if he thought China was stringing the U.S. along and that the negotiations were stuck, Trump disagree: "I think they want to make a deal very badly."

Trump gave his rationale: "I think they’re very smart and I think president Xi is a great leader... He can’t lose 3 million jobs in a very short period of time” so "maybe they want to (do a deal) or maybe they don’t but not not sure they have a choice.”

France, U.S. Reach Deal on Internet Taxes (4:44 p.m.)

Macron says he’s reached an agreement on France’s digital tax that will avert potential U.S. tariffs on French wine. France agrees to adhere to whatever proposal the OECD comes up with and Macron forecasts that this should be agreed next year. "This deal is good for both sides," he says.

Macron Wants to Bring Trump Rouhani Together (4:39 p.m.)

It is clear that Macron’s big plan is to bring together Trump and the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. He disclosed the idea next to Trump, during the joint press conference. Now what will Trump say, when asked?

He had warm words for the lunch he and Trump shared, where many key decisions were made, including get on the same page on Iran: "Our lunch together was productive and dynamic. We agree that Iran must respect its nuclear obligations.”

Macron Discusses Decision to Bring Zarif to Biarritz (4:37 p.m.)

The president said he realizes that the situation in Iran is still fragile.

Macron Points to a One-Page Statement (4:34 p.m.)

Macron points to a one-page statement that displaces the old format. He wanted to have a joint press conference to pass the baton to Trump, to show continuity. He said neither of them like to waste time.

Merkel Wants to Start on Trade Talks With U.S. (1:35 p.m.)

The chancellor said she wants to the EU and the U.S. to start trade negotiations using the bloc’s existing mandate -- which excludes agriculture, a key French demand. But she also signaled that she would be open to broadening the mandate further down the line.

