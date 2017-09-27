Trump says he's spoken with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, the Dallas Cowboys, led by owner Jerry Jones, center, take a knee prior to the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. President Donald Trump's clash with the scores of professional football players who knelt during the Star Spangled Banner last weekend has set off a heated debate over proper etiquette during the national anthem. But throughout the world, flags, anthems and other national symbols can often divide as much as they unify, especially in countries with large religious or ethnic divisions. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid his extended attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says the two spoke Tuesday. He says: "Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!"

On Monday night, Jones — a supporter of Trump — and his players knelt, arm-in-arm, before the anthem, then rose for the playing of the song ahead of the team's victory at the Arizona Cardinals.

Trump has spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest racial issues, including police brutality.

Responding to Trump, hundreds of players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.