U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4680
    +0.5780 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,144.04
    -942.64 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.38
    -28.05 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Trump says he probably won't return to Twitter if Elon Musk buys the platform and reinstates his account

Joshua Zitser
·2 min read
Trump says he probably won't return to Twitter if Elon Musk buys the platform and reinstates his account
Former President Donald Trump smiles, left. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right.
Former President Donald Trump, left, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right.Chris Seward, Hannibal Hanschke/AP Photo

  • Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter outright on Thursday.

  • Trump, who heavily used Twitter during his presidency, was barred from it after the Capitol riot.

  • But he said he "probably wouldn't have any interest" in returning if Musk reinstated his account.

Former President Donald Trump said he probably wouldn't return to Twitter if Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the platform and reinstated his account.

Trump's comments came after Musk offered to buy Twitter outright in a deal that values the company at $43 billion.

During an interview with Sirius XM's "Americano Media" hours later, Trump was asked if he would return to the platform if Musk gave him his account back, and what his first post would say.

He responded: "We're doing a big platform right now so I probably wouldn't have any interest. Twitter has become very boring, they've got a rid of a lot of their good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices."

"Now it's boring and friends of mine tell me that Twitter is not the same place, it's a very boring place right now."

Twitter permanently barred Trump from using the platform after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence."

Conservative figures had expressed hopes that Musk might reinstate Trump's Twitter account following his purchase of a 9.2% stake in the company, making him Twitter's largest shareholder, Insider's Matthew Loh reported.

When asked about his bid to buy all of Twitter at TED2022 in Vancouver on Thursday, Musk said: "I think it's very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech," Reuters reported.

Earlier this year Trump launched his own social-media platform, Truth Social, which was billed as a free-speech alternative to platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

But the launch has been slow and the rollout largely botched. The Washington Post reported that Trump was furious about it.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Lizzo Goes Monochrome In Orange Jacket, Crop Top & Flared Pants With Chunky Sneakers for ‘SNL’ Cast Dinner

    Lizzo went full monochrome in orange leather jacket, two-piece sporty set for dinner with SNL cast in New York City.

  • Meagan Good Teases Racy Coachella Look Ahead Of The Music Festival

    Meagan Good is serving melanin and chiseled abs for Coachella.

  • JPMorgan CEO warns of ‘powerful forces’ threatening U.S. economy into a recession

    Jamie Dimon was once convinced this year would see a booming economy, but not even he can stand in the way of the forces destabilizing the global economy.

  • European Gas Prices Plunge to Lowest Since Start of Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slumped to the lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine, with the Easter holidays approaching and Russian President Vladimir Putin remaining largely silent on a potential halt to European gas supplies. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Both Its

  • Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

    Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Lonely Putin Is Losing Control of His Own Spiraling Minions

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a series of embarrassing setbacks in trying to capture Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, over the past 40-odd days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ultimately decided to have his forces retreat, and regroup to go after eastern Ukraine. But his cronies can’t seem to get the picture straight.Putin loyalist Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic—also known as Putin’s “foot soldier”—said on his Telegram account this week that

  • US backs out of sending Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine as part of $750M package

    The Biden administration reverses course and decides not to provide Ukraine with Mi-17 helicopters.

  • China Central Bank Holds Interest Rate With Focus Now on RRR

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank refrained from cutting interest rates and injecting liquidity into the economy on Friday, disappointing analysts who had expected more forceful action to cushion growth from worsening Covid outbreaks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How

  • Will Putin Abandon His Jailed Bestie in Ukraine?

    Ukraine Security Service / GettyNews that Ukraine captured Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine, the oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk, drew furious condemnation from Kremlin officials and made waves on state media.Medvedchuk, one of Ukraine’s richest men, escaped house arrest on treason charges days after the Russian invasion. His eventual capture was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.“I propose for the Russian Federation t

  • The Moskva, sunk off Ukraine, served in wars hot and cold

    The missile cruiser Moskva, named in honor of the Russian capital, was launched during the Cold War, saw service during conflicts in Georgia, Syria and Ukraine, and helped conduct peacetime scientific research with the United States. Now the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has sunk in those waters off Ukraine while being towed to port after a fire onboard, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said. It was an inglorious demise for the vessel initially christened the Slava, or “glory.”

  • Want to know why India has been soft on Russia? Take a look at its military, diplomatic and energy ties

    A close relationship based on strategic needs. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesAs global democracies lined up to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, one country was less forthcoming in its criticism – and it was the largest democracy of them all: India. Throughout the ongoing crisis, the government in India has carefully avoided taking an unequivocal position. It has abstained on every United Nations resolution dealing with the matter and refused to join the international community in economic

  • Trump says he wanted Barr to get himself impeached by pursuing bogus election fraud claims

    The former president told his attorney general it would help his approval rating

  • Lawmakers Demand the Army Come Up with a Better Plan for Alaska-based Soldiers After String of Suicides

    Leaders in Alaska have been scrambling for resources after at least 11 soldiers died by suicide last year.

  • Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: 'We're approaching the most dangerous point in human history'

    With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.

  • Israel successfully tests new laser missile defense system

    Israel's new laser missile-defense system has successfully intercepted mortars, rockets and anti-tank missiles in recent tests, Israeli leaders said Thursday. The Israeli-made laser system, known as the “Iron Beam,” is designed to complement a series of aerial defense systems, including the more costly rocket-intercepting Iron Dome. “This may sound like science-fiction, but it’s real,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

  • US Officials Tie North Korea’s ‘Lazarus’ Hackers to $625M Crypto Theft

    Axie Infinity’s Ronin blockchain suffered a massive exploit late last month.

  • Putin claims Europe cannot survive without Russian gas

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn Christine Lagarde refuses to rein in surging eurozone inflation FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc; Euro slumps after ECB decision Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 'Fortress in a city': Ukrainians cling on at steel plant in Mariupol

    Explosions rumbled and smoke rose this week from a steel making district in besieged Mariupol where dwindling Ukrainian forces are holed up as Russia tries to take full control of its biggest city yet. The Azovstal iron and steel works, one of Europe's biggest metallurgical plants, has become an aptly apocalyptic redoubt for Ukrainian forces who are outgunned, outnumbered and surrounded seven weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the east of the southern port devastated by weeks of shelling, the plant lies in an industrial area that looks out to the Sea of Azov and covers more than 11 square kilometres (4.25 square miles), containing myriad buildings, blast furnaces and rail tracks.

  • Xi’s Graft-Buster Has Direct Role in Probe of Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top anti-graft watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and state-owned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter, escalating the risks for the country’s most recognizable tech tycoon and his internet empire.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks