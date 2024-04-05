Advertisement
Trump Seethes as Truth Social's Stock Price Gets Absolutely Hammered

1.4k
Victor Tangermann
·2 min read

Stocker Energy

Former president Donald Trump's meme stock is in freefall.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) have slid significantly this week, falling nearly nine percent today alone.

The news comes after Trump reiterated that he'll double down and continue to use Truth Social, a far right social media platform owned by TMTG, despite major losses and a seriously dubious financial outlook.

Shares of the group have been tanking ever since it merged with a blank check acquisition company last month, falling almost 25 percent in the last five days.

At the time of writing, shares are hovering around $42, well below the price at the merge, wiping out billions of dollars in value, including $1 billion of Trump's own net worth.

Trump, as he often does, has responded with seething grievance.

"When I ENDORSE a politician on TRUTH, they almost ALWAYS WIN," he wrote in a rambling and incoherent Truth Social post on Thursday. "If it didn’t work, or properly get the word out, I wouldn’t use it — But it does work, and work really well — And the fun is just getting started!!!"

The Conald

Analysts, who've long predicted this outcome, have argued that thanks to a lack of any semblance of revenue growth, TMTG shares are "grossly overvalued."

Last week, news emerged that Truth Social made a measly $4.1 million in revenue for all of 2023, despite having lost more than $58 million over the same period.

Even after the slump, TMTG has a market capitalization of over $5.7 billion, eclipsing the company's revenues.

"I mean, it’s ridiculous," Barry Diller, chairman of holdings company IAC and Expedia, told CNBC on Thursday. "The company has no revenue."

"It’s a scam, just like everything [Trump's] ever been involved in is some sort of con," he added.

Case in point, earlier this week, two Florida brothers pleaded guilty to being involved in a $23 million insider-trading scheme leading up to TMTG's merger.

Democratic lawmakers are also calling for Congress to investigate the merger, citing a Guardian report that alleges TMTG relied on emergency loans, which were provided by a Russian-American businessman — who's currently under criminal investigation.

In short, it's no wonder investors are advised to stay far away from the company.

"It is a new day for Trump Media," Forbes contributor and investment analyst John Tobey wrote, arguing there's "no special future potentiality to speculate on."

"Therefore, if the stock doesn’t jump above $50 on Friday, holding on looks especially risky, and searching for another investment looks especially promising," he added.

