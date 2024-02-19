Trump-supporting truckers threaten to boycott NYC after court rulings against him

MAGA truck drivers are threatening to boycott New York City in support of former president Donald Trump, whose hometown’s courts have ruled him liable for a history of fraud and sexual abuse.

Chatter about shutting down supplies to the nation’s biggest city began Friday when trucker and influencer Chicago Ray posted an angry rant on X in which he claimed to have spoked to 10 drivers who were upset about verdicts that went against Trump in recent weeks.

“You f— around and find out,” Chicago Ray said. “We’re tired of you motherf—ing leftist f—ing with Trump.”

In another post, the trucker wrote, “my advice for New Yorkers is start stocking up … there’s millions of Truckers for Trump millions of us … leave Trump TF alone.”

On Friday, a Manhattan judge ordered the former president to pay $355 million because of shady business practices that included inflating and deflating the value of his properties to suit his needs. Last month, a jury agreed that Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 for defamation after he continued to speak ill of the woman he was found responsible for sexually assaulting nearly 30 years ago.

Chicago Ray took down his initial massage after it went viral and walked his comments back a few steps Monday.

“I’m not no figurehead here, I’m not no leader of any movement,” he said in a follow-up posting. “I hear chatter, I let you guys know what I heard.”

Chicago Ray told his 241,000 social media followers he wasn’t encouraging anyone to do anything and claimed to have removed his original post because it upset his grandson. But his sentiments took on a life of their own after being amplified by social and traditional media.

Right-wing activists supported the idea of refusing deliveries to New York City. Others questioned how effective a boycott would be considering the citywide warehouses already stocked with supplies, entryways into the city by air and rail and all the trucking companies that won’t observe an unorganized strike.

Chicago Ray can’t be reached through instant messages on X. He said he was in Wisconsin in one of his messages.

Trump still faces criminal charges in New York City, Washington, D.C., Georgia and Florida, where he now lives.

