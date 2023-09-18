Trump to talk to union workers in Detroit amid strike, source says

Former President Donald Trump, who has been blasting UAW leadership and saying striking autoworkers should reject the industry's transition to electric vehicles, is expected to hold an event in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the same day as the second GOP presidential debate.

The news was first reported by the New York Times, citing two unnamed Trump advisers, then followed by other media organizations. A source close to the Trump campaign who was not authorized to speak publicly about the event also confirmed the plans for the Free Press.

It's not surprising that Trump is planning to come to Detroit amid what is now a 4-day-old auto strike. He has said repeatedly on social media that autoworkers should reject EVs, arguing that they will be made outside the U.S. and UAW members will lose jobs.

It's also not lost on anyone that Trump is looking at support among autoworkers and other union workers as a way to win Michigan and other key Midwestern states which helped propel him to the White House in the 2016 election.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won Michigan in 2020 and is a union supporter but he, his administration and his party have embraced the transition to EVs − and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation sources − as a priority. Electric vehicle manufacturing typically requires fewer workers and joint ventures with the automakers, where the batteries are made, are outside the scope of the UAW's national contract and have to be independently organized.

Trump missed the first Republican debate last month, opting instead to be interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The second debate is set for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif. The source who spoke to the Free Press confirmed the Times report that Trump is looking at a prime-time address to some 500 current and former union members, though not all would be autoworkers. No further details about the event were available.

The Times also reported that the Trump campaign plans to begin airing radio ads in Detroit and Toledo on Tuesday in which the former president is characterized as being aligned with autoworkers.

The UAW has refused to endorse Biden for reelection so far, saying he needs to earn the backing, but union President Shawn Fain has said a second Trump administration would be a "disaster."

While Trump has maligned the industry's move toward making more electric vehicles, he has been largely silent on the issues the UAW say are driving the strike, namely better pay and benefits and added job security. On Sunday and Monday, Fain repeatedly said that the strike and the negotiations between the union and the automakers do not involve Trump or Biden. "This battle is not about the president, it’s not about the former president or any other person prior to that," he said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday.

