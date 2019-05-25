Trump’s Throttling of Huawei Could Backfire on U.S. Tech

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration widened its dragnet this week on Chinese companies barred from selling to the U.S. or buying components from American firms in a push to slow China’s technological advances. After crippling Huawei Technologies Co., China’s biggest telecommunications company, the administration followed up by threatening to cut off U.S. components or software to five Chinese video surveillance firms. But the plan might backfire, because U.S. companies are so inextricably involved in the global technology supply chain. Concerns over Washington’s punitive measures and possible retaliation by the Chinese rattled markets throughout the week, hammering chipmakers and Apple Inc. It's 5G that embodies most of Washington’s fears -- by powering a wealth of upcoming technologies from self-driving cars to advanced medical procedures, the new wireless standard is set to be the backbone of the modern economy. Until recently, it seemed like Huawei, the world's biggest purveyor of communications networking gear and the second-largest smartphone maker, was leading in supplying that infrastructure.By cutting off the Chinese tech giant, the U.S. will only slow the expansion of 5G. That’s bad news for some of the most important U.S. companies, particularly component makers, that were banking on it for a major surge in orders starting this year.

Without China’s 5G network, consumers there won't buy new phones that contain chips from Qualcomm Inc. and Micron Technology Inc. They won't generate data that need to be crunched by processors made by Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. And there'll be no need for faster networking gear powered by chips from Broadcom Inc. and Xilinx Inc.“I don’t think it’s good for the U.S. economy,” said Minyuan Zhao, an associate professor of management at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. “With its strong institutions, the U.S. has long been an assuring force in the global supply chain. People don’t always trust China, but they consider the U.S. a trustworthy partner, if not guardian, of the global economic system.” If supply chains can be arbitrarily interrupted and that trust disappears, countries will start to develop individual systems and the result will be inferior and more expensive.

Washington’s efforts to contain the world’s second-largest economy accelerated about three years ago when Beijing first codified a broad ambition to take the lead in future technologies through its Made in China 2025 industrial policy. Coupled with a formal plan to dominate artificial intelligence by 2030, the plans showed the country's willingness to funnel billions of dollars into scientific research -- a goal that spooked Washington bureaucrats worried that private U.S. enterprise and the military would be left in the dust.

Still, Chinese tech companies remain well behind their American counterparts in some key industries. The country still imports more semiconductors than oil and no Chinese company has caught up with Google or Microsoft Corp. in software yet. That makes the threat of witholding American technology from Huawei and its peers so disruptive.

In other areas, though, they're gaining headway quickly. Huawei is already the biggest provider of 4G networking and its gear is key to rolling out 5G networks in China, the biggest market for smartphones that will connect to it. U.S. companies are keen to tap into that pool, with its hundreds of millions of subscribers. China’s well-funded firms from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. and startups like SenseTime are closing the gap on AI with an unparalleled trove of user information that privacy-focused Western rivals are afraid they'll never match; even consumer internet concerns like Tencent and Ant Financial Services Group are leading the way in social media innovation and mobile payments.

Companies like General Electric Co., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are worried that export controls being considered by Washington, related to technologies seen as essential to competitiveness, could actually impede them from competing in lucrative markets, while reducing America’s capacity to innovate.

