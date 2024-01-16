Trump-Tied SPAC Jumps After Former President’s Decisive Iowa Win

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s victory at the Iowa caucuses is lifting shares in the blank-check firm working on taking his media company public.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. rallied 8% in US premarket trading on Tuesday, putting it on track for its best day since last November. Shares in Phunware Inc., a tiny software firm that worked on Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, also gained, surging as much as 84%.

The former president’s decisive win at the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses has helped solidify his status as the party’s frontrunner for its 2024 nomination, prompting traders to ramp up bets that Trump could ultimately face President Joe Biden at a November general election.

“Trump secured the Iowa Republican caucus with a landslide 51%. Next up is New Hampshire where Haley is polling well. Trump though looks unstoppable,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said, referring to challenger Nikki Haley.

Trump-tied stocks including Rumble Inc., the conservative video network backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, have come into focus once again as his campaign has gathered pace.

Shares in Digital World, a special-purpose vehicle which is a favorite with retail traders, rose 17% in 2023, and are down slightly since the start of the year. The blank check company has been trying to merge with Trump Media since late 2021.

