Trump’s View of Ukraine Prosecutor Contradicts Historical Record

(Bloomberg) -- The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump centers on his contention that there was something untoward about Joe Biden’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine at the time his son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

But Biden wasn’t alone in wanting prosecutor Viktor Shokin out of office. A look at the record shows Democrats and Republicans alike were concerned about his ability to fight corruption.

Ethics experts say President Barack Obama could have chosen a better point person than Biden to lead the effort to remove Shokin -- given Hunter’s work with Burisma Holdings -- but no politician of either party objected publicly to the effort.

Here’s a look at what was said and by whom.

U.S. ambassador: Shokin ‘undermined corruption cases’

On Sept. 24, 2015, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, an Obama appointee, told the Odessa Financial Forum that Shokin’s Prosecutor General’s Office was not targeting corruption strongly enough, but he stopped short of calling for his removal.

“We have learned that there have been times that the PGO not only did not support investigations into corruption, but rather undermined prosecutors working on legitimate corruption cases,” Pyatt said. “We want to work with Prosecutor General Shokin so the PGO is leading the fight against corruption.”

State Department: Shokin’s office ‘ripping off’ Ukrainians

In an Oct. 8, 2015, hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland called for broader reform of the prosecutor general’s office led by Shokin.

“As I said, though, much difficult work remains to reform the economy and the justice sector and to clean up endemic corruption. Next steps for the reform agenda should include the following kinds of things: a cleanup of the Prosecutor General’s Office so that it begins to serve the Ukrainian people rather than ripping them off.”

GOP Senator: Ukraine ‘will be judged’ on corruption

In that Oct. 8, 2015, hearing, Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, then the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued that Ukraine was “at least 20 years behind the rest of Europe” on fighting corruption in part because of its status as a former part of the Soviet Union.

“If Ukraine wants to go in the right direction, if Ukraine wants the rule of law, it has to keep making real changes,” he said. “Ukraine’s leaders are enacting key reforms, but they will also be judged on how they address corruption.”

Corker, who retired from the Senate early this year after repeatedly clashing with Trump, has declined to comment about the matter, saying that “it’s not appropriate” because of the impeachment inquiry.

Senators told Ukraine to ‘press ahead’ with reform

In a Feb. 12, 2016 letter to the Ukrainian president, Republican Senators Rob Portman, Ron Johnson and Mark Kirk as well as Democratic Senators Dick Durbin, Jeanne Shaheen, Chris Murphy, Richard Blumenthal and Sherrod Brown called for the Prosecutor General’s Office to be reformed, noting the recent resignation of economic development minister Aivaras Abromavicius over concerns about corruption.

“Succeeding in these reforms will show Russian President Vladimir Putin that an independent, transparent, and democratic Ukraine can and will succeed,” they wrote. “It also offers a stark alternative to the authoritarianism and oligarchic cronyism prevalent in Russia. As such, we respectfully ask that you address the serious concerns raised by Minister Abromavicius‎. We similarly urge you to press ahead with urgent reforms to the Prosecutor General’s office and judiciary.”

In early October, Portman said that it was “not appropriate” for Trump to “engage a foreign government with an investigation with a political opponent,” but argued that it is not “an impeachable offense.” Johnson has defended Trump by arguing that his administration was “sabotaged from the day after the election.” Kirk was defeated for re-election in 2016.

Deputy: Shokin’s office ‘a hotbed of corruption’

In a televised resignation speech on Feb. 15, 2016, reform-minded deputy general prosecutor Vitaliy Kasko argued that his boss was actively enabling corruption.

“Today, the General Prosecutor’s office is a brake on the reform of criminal justice, a hotbed of corruption, an instrument of political pressure, one of the key obstacles to the arrival of foreign investment in Ukraine,” he said.

Story continues