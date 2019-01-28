Trump Wants His Ball and His Wall – Warns Another Government Shutdown ‘Certainly an Option’

As U.S. federal workers set their alarms last night for the first time in over five weeks since the government shutdown, Trump already dampened their spirits. They may be going back to work today, but once the three-week government funding lapse passes, all bets are currently off.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, president Trump said that he honestly didn’t believe the delicate issue of immigration and funding for his wall could be decided upon in three weeks:

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50.”

Trump’s pessimistic comments will do little to sooth the 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown. Many are already struggling to make ends meet as the Republicans and Democrats continue to lock horns over immigration.

Read the full story on CCN.com.