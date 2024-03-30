Trump wows Wall St., Boeing CEO out, Baltimore bridge fallout, Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced

-Stocks wrap up their best start to a year since 2019; Bitcoin barrels ahead

-Donald Trump's newest company gets warm Wall Street welcome

-Boeing CEO throws in the towel amid safety crisis

-Baltimore bridge tragedy may have a long-lasting economic impact

-Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried heading to jail

-Disney and DeSantis truce?

MARKET MAGIC:… Investors celebrated a stellar first-half of the year, sending the S&P 500 up over 10%, the best start to a year since 2019, ending at an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended in record territory. Still, crypto did even better. It gained over 60% this year…continue reading here.

VIDEO: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on stocks, retirement and bitcoin's bounce.

WALL STREET WELCOMES BACK TRUMP: Shares of former President Trump's social media company surged after making its Nasdaq Composite debut under the ticker symbol D-J-T. It's raising his net worth at a time when he needs to raise more cash for his legal woes, while also reinforcing his free speech efforts…continue reading here.

VIDEO: What to know about Trump's newly public social media stock.

GROUNDED: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year, along with several other high-ranking executives, as the safety crisis at the aircraft manufacturer shows no sign of easing…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Boeing vs. Airbus - the state of the industry.

BALTIMORE BRIDGE TRAGEDY: The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge will likely impact supply chains and the U.S. economy for some time, say experts…continue reading here.

VIDEO: A bystander recounts the horror of the bridge collapse.

The remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge March 26, 2024, in Baltimore.

SBF SENTENCED: The ex-FTX CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, fell from grace after being convicted on seven counts of securities fraud. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan delivered a sentence that will send the 32-year old away for a long time…continue reading here.

VIDEO: SBF's sentence is harsh, but some say not harsh enough.

TRUCE?: Disney and a Florida board backed by Gov. DeSantis reached an agreement in a legal battle ahead of the House of Mouse's key annual meeting next week…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Disney CEO Bob Iger and activist Nelson Peltz prepare to battle.

