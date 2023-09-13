Trump's 215-Pound Weight Mocked On TikTok — He Avoids Alcohol And Pizza Dough But Loves McDonald's Quarter Pounders And Reportedly Drinks 12 Cans Of Diet Coke Per Day

When news broke of former President Donald Trump’s arrest, his mug shot became an instant sensation, swiftly going viral. Beyond the mugshot, the public was quick to scrutinize other physical details, including his self-reported weight of 215 pounds and height of 6 feet 3 inches.

But skeptics on TikTok are casting doubt on these numbers and taking to the platform to illustrate what a physique of that description truly looks like. It’s worth noting that Trump previously reported his weight as 240 pounds during his booking in April in New York, adding to the intrigue surrounding his reported measurements.

As the public delves into the numbers and comparisons, it begs the question: What exactly does Trump eat? Contrasting with his predecessor Barack Obama, who was celebrated as one of the fittest presidents ever and known for his health-conscious lifestyle, Trump’s dietary choices take a different path.

Trump’s culinary preferences lean toward processed foods. As far back as 2010, before his presidential journey, he shared some of his favorite comfort foods in Us Weekly’s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me section. Among these revelations, his love for hamburgers, See’s Candies and cherry-vanilla ice cream shone through. He also had a unique pizza habit — eating only the toppings and leaving the dough behind.

When he stepped into the political spotlight during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump told CNN about his love for fast food. McDonald’s was high on his list, with favorites including Big Macs, Filet-O-Fish and Quarter Pounders with cheese. He also admitted to the occasional indulgence in KFC chicken.

He cited fast-food chains’ strict sanitation standards as a factor in his preference, saying, “I think you’re better off going there than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food is coming from.”

According to Business Insider, breakfast is often optional for him, but when he does eat in the morning, it’s usually a hearty combination of eggs and bacon or a bowl of classic American cereal like Raisin Bran. Emphasis on American. Trump once said, “Made in the USA, has to be made in the USA.”

Lunch is minimal, often consumed at his desk, with meatloaf sandwiches making a regular appearance, as reported by CNN.

Trump is also known to be an avid soda drinker and reports say that he had a button installed on the Resolute Desk to summon staff and ensure a steady flow of his favorite carbonated beverages. A New York Times feature in 2017 reported he drinks up to a dozen cans of Diet Coke per day. President Joe Biden has since removed the Diet Coke call button.

Trump's 215-Pound Weight Mocked On TikTok — He Avoids Alcohol And Pizza Dough But Loves McDonald's Quarter Pounders And Reportedly Drinks 12 Cans Of Diet Coke Per Day

