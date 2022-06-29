U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

Trump's Truth Social struggled to hire tech workers because it wanted right-wing staffers and nobody wanted to take the jobs, report says

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Trump's Truth Social struggled to hire tech workers because it wanted right-wing staffers and nobody wanted to take the jobs, report says
A picture of former President Donald Trump at a rally in South Carolina, wearing a MAGA hat
Former US President Donald Trump.Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • Trump launched his own social media app Truth Social in February.

  • The company that built the app struggled to hire tech workers, sources told Reuters.

  • The hiring pool was narrowed by a reported company policy that favored right-wing candidates.

The company behind Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social struggled to hire enough tech workers, according to a Reuters report.

Truth Social launched on the App Store in February, and Trump has touted the app as his alternative to Big Tech which he claims censors right-wing views.

The app's launch was beset with technical difficulties and many users were shunted onto a long waiting list when they tried to sign up.

Three sources familiar with Trump Media and Technology Group's operations told Reuters the company avoided hiring left-wing employees — a requirement which significantly narrowed the choice of tech candidates.

One source told Reuters in at least one instance recruiters for the company scoured a potential candidate's social media to evaluate their politics.

Three people familiar with TMTG's recruitment efforts also told Reuters tech workers with moderate and left-wing political views were often unwilling to work for the company.

Three sources told Reuters the company also struggled to hire employees regardless of their politics.

One person who was approached by TMTG told Reuters not only did they object to Trump's politics, but they were also put off by his previous failed business ventures.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, a SPAC that is currently in the process of trying to acquire TMTG, listed Trump's previous failed businesses including the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump University, and Trump Vodka, as a risk factor for investors.

Reuters reported even workers who did accept jobs at TMTG have taken steps to hide that fact. After Reuters reviewed the social media bios of workers at the company, it found some had omitted mentioning their jobs at TMTG.

One source told Reuters this was because some staffers fear being associated with the company could harm their future career prospects.

A regulatory filing by Digital World said TMTG had around 40 employees as of March 31, 2022.

Reuters contacted TMTG for comment on its report and received a statement Shannon Devine, managing partner at investor relations company MZ Group.

Devine said Reuters' report contained "false and defamatory statements" and said it "includes misleading assertions and omits material facts."

Devine did not specify which parts of the reports were false and did not reply to a follow-up request for comment, Reuters said.

TMTG did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment outside normal US working hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider

