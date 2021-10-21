U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.66
    +0.47 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,509.68
    -99.66 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,172.38
    +50.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.29
    -0.48 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.55
    -0.87 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.20
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6800
    +0.0440 (+2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9000
    -0.4290 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,717.11
    -3,888.35 (-5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.62
    -48.02 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Trump’s new social network will benefit from the very law he tried to destroy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an update on the so-called Operation Warp Speed program, the joint Defense Department and HHS initiative that has struck deals with several drugmakers in an effort to help speed up the search for effective treatments for the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in an address from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Former-President Trumps new social network will need Section 230 to survive. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Former President Trump has unveiled his long-discussed plans for his own social network. And in a twist of irony, the site, known as Truth Social, will benefit directly from the very law that Trump tried to destroy while in office: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Trump’s social network will let him communicate with the millions of users who followed him across Twitter (TWTR), Facebook (FB), and YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), before those sites banned him for arguably inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He previously hosted a pseudo social site of his own, called From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, but it was taken offline after a month due to a lack of users.

Truth Social, which will launch in beta next month and be generally available in the first quarter of 2021, is also going public via a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC). The company was up nearly 400% around 2 p.m. ET Thursday.

'Twenty-six words that created the internet'

Famously referred to as “The twenty-six words that created the internet,” by law professor Jeff Kosseff in his book of the same name, Section 230 shields internet companies from liability for posts by third-party users, and allows them to moderate content. While some Republicans claim the law allows for the censorship of right-wing voices, some Democrats say that it allows social media companies, like Facebook, to host disinformation, misinformation, and hate speech, without facing any consequences.

That dangerous content arguably included tweets from Trump, who often used Twitter as his de facto mouthpiece. In 280 characters, Trump made abrupt policy decisions, attacked his critics, and even fired people. Twitter finally began cracking down on Trump’s account when he posted “When the looting starts the shooting starts” in the wake of protests and rioting following the police murder of George Floyd.

The site, along with Facebook, also either blocked or labeled as “false” posts Trump wrote spreading lies about the pandemic and 2020 election.

The move, coupled with unproven allegations by Republicans in Congress that leading social media sites harbor a bias against right-leaning users, spurred Trump to order the Commerce Department to have the Federal Communications Commission look at narrowing the scope of Section 230. President Joe Biden revoked the order in May 2021.

Still, Biden has in the past called for the abolition of Section 230 — and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has even suggested the law be changed. Under his proposal, companies would still have the same liability protections, but on the condition that they had automated systems in place to ferret out “unlawful content.”

Dismantling Section 230, however, could force websites to either not host user content at all, or allow all content including posts that the site itself finds objectionable. It could also open up smaller sites to an endless parade of lawsuits, which would severely disadvantage upstarts, such as Truth Social, while favoring giant firms like Facebook, Eric Goldman, Santa Clara University School of Law Professor, previously told Yahoo Finance. 

“So many people are attempting to equate the internet with Google and Facebook,” Goldman said, “...Section 230 protects the entire ecosystem, not just the people at the very top.”

That’s because big tech companies have war chests large enough to continue litigating cases until the heat death of the Sun.

Truth Social needs user content, as well as the ability to moderate that content. And for that to happen without costing the company millions in legal fees, it needs Section 230. Or else it won’t exist at all.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 180% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Trump's new social media deal sends SPAC's shares soaring

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to create a new social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him from their platforms this year won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in a shell company backing the effort soaring. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle, said on Wednesday they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Biden revises proposal to have IRS monitor bank accounts more closely. Here’s how it would work

    After uproar over a proposal to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about their customers’ annual cash-flow information, the Biden administration and congressional Democrats unveiled a new, pared-down proposal on Tuesday. Now the question is whether this version of the proposed reporting requirement, which would kick in at the $10,000 mark instead of covering transactions above a $600 threshold, will, if it passes, win over critics and help the IRS catch tax cheats. In the Biden administration’s bid to ensure rich households pay their full tax bill, they proposed months ago that bank, loan and investment accounts report to the IRS on their customers’ aggregate “inflow” and “outflow” above the $600 point on a yearly basis.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the Ne

  • Facebook might be changing its name, but its controversies will continue to follow it

    Facebook is reportedly changing its name, but that won't help it escape its myriad controversies.

  • Pinterest Should Say "Yes" if PayPal Is on Bended Knee

    If PayPal is willing to pay $70 a share for Pinterest it would be an offer the visual discovery engine may not want to refuse.

  • Netflix has 'long runway ahead' after 'Squid Game' success; Chappelle headwinds loom

    Netflix's Q3 subscriber growth topped estimates but will its Dave Chappelle controversy muddle long-term success?

  • Former U.S. president Donald Trump launches 'TRUTH' social media platform

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump will launch his own social media app, TRUTH Social, that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies such as Twitter and Facebook that have barred him from their platforms. TRUTH Social will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release https://www.tmtgcorp.com/press-releases/announcement-10-20-2021 distributed by both organizations.

  • Is acquiring Pinterest a smart move for PayPal?

    Reports surfaced Wednesday that PayPal, the payments titan that owns Venmo, is in talks to acquire Pinterest. Here’s what PayPal might want with Pinterest.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Here are the best and worst states for jobs

    Initial unemployment claims reached their lowest level since March 2020 last week, as the number of firings and other voluntary separations slowing further in the recovering economy.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • The Canada Recovery Benefit is ending, with a new one taking its place

    CRB will come to an end on October 23rd and will be replaced the $300 a week Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit

  • In memoir, Katie Couric writes of feeling betrayed by Lauer

    On a summer day in the Hamptons last year, Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, went out for a walk and saw a familiar white jeep drive by with Matt Lauer at the wheel. Couric writes in her new memoir, “Going There,” that she realized then that the television partners would never speak again. Once the king and queen of morning television, Matt and Katie were regular “guests” in the homes of millions of Americans, delivering the news with friendly banter.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform, calling it TRUTH Social

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he will launch his own social media platform, TRUTH Social, according to a press release by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). Trump's new social network is set to launch a beta version in November, which will be available to invited guests only. Trump signaled his aspirations to create a rival social media platform after he was kicked off several social media platforms.

  • Crypto entrepreneurs have engaged in regulatory ‘arbitrage’ to avoid oversight, says SEC’s Gensler

    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler encouraged crypto entrepreneurs to seek to comply with U.S. financial and banking regulations, placing special emphasis on the need for oversight of stablecoins, or digital assets that seek to maintain a peg to the U.S. dollar.

  • Condoleezza Rice spars with The View host while discussing Capitol riot

    Condoleezza Rice won't be interrupted.

  • Wendy’s is trying to beat McDonald’s at the French fry game — our critic declares a winner

    MarketWatch's Fast Foodist tries Wendy's 'hot and crispy' fries, which are engineered to not get soggy.

  • Airplane 'Karen' gives wild COVID-19 rant: 'I think you’re all enjoying this'

    A woman's unsolicited pandemic rant is going viral after she stood up on a flight with a microphone to preach to passengers her theories about COVID-19.