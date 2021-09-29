U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.67
    -0.62 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    -11.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.97 (-4.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0091 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0115 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9890
    +0.5090 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,982.05
    -875.93 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.03
    -33.61 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Trupanion Promotes Drew Wolff to Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trupanion, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today the promotion of Drew Wolff to Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021. Tricia Plouf, Trupanion’s current CFO, will remain in the position of Co-President, overseeing the Company’s finance, actuarial, people and legal, technology, and operations teams.

“We are very excited to announce Drew’s appointment to CFO,” said Tricia Plouf, Co-President of Trupanion. “Drew has been an integral part of our Company and additive to our culture since his arrival this past May. His vast experience in consumer finance with major global brands has proven to be a great addition to Trupanion. I expect Drew’s transition into his expanded role will be seamless given our close work together over the past several months.”

“Drew is a proven leader, and brings a wealth of experience with global brands to Trupanion,” added Margi Tooth, Co-President of Trupanion. “After working with Drew for several months, I am excited to lean on his experience as we execute on our plans for international expansion.”

Adding to Ms. Plouf’s and Ms. Tooth’s sentiments, Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Drew has been an outstanding addition to Trupanion and is highly qualified to become our next CFO. As important, he is pet-passionate, has a strong character and brings diverse life experience to Trupanion. His appointment should also free up Tricia’s bandwidth to focus on her role as Co-President, and in partnership with Margi, the execution of our 60-month plan.”

Mr. Wolff holds over 20 years of financial management experience, most recently having served as Chief Financial Officer of International for Starbucks (2017 – 2020), and previously, as Starbucks’ Global Treasurer (2014 – 2017). Prior to Starbucks, Mr. Wolff served in senior financial and strategic planning roles at large retail banks with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Africa.

“Since joining Trupanion in May, I have been astounded by the quality of talent across the organization,” said Drew Wolff, Trupanion’s EVP of Finance and incoming CFO. “I look forward to assuming the role of CFO and leveraging my experience leading finance teams across global enterprises as we execute against Trupanion’s long-term growth initiatives.”

Mr. Wolff holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the United States Naval Academy. Before beginning his career in business, he was a naval officer on board several nuclear submarines.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 600,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its proprietary software, Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in minutes at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, implement its alliance with Aflac and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

Contact

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
206.607.1929
InvestorRelations@trupanion.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Here's Why Lightspeed Commerce's Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) were plummeting today after U.S. short-seller and investment manager Spruce Point Capital released a bearish report on the Canadian-based payment solutions company. The most eye-popping statement from Spruce Point's report is that the investment firm believes Lightspeed's stock could fall by 60% to 80% over the long term. Of course, predictions like that are nothing more than speculation; nevertheless, Spruce Point laid out a few reasons why it thinks Lightspeed isn't a good investment.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Soared 40% Today

    After barely making one debt payment last week, and apparently missing another, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) got a reprieve Wednesday -- even as rumors swirled that the company may have missed a third payment today. As Reuters reports today, at least "some" of Evergrande's bondholders say they have not yet received their coupon payments on $47.5 million in interest due from Evergrande Wednesday. Now, that sounds like bad news, but here's the thing: Quoting "sources," Reuters also says (and other media outlets confirm) that Evergrande has reached a deal to sell to state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group a 1.75 billion-share stake that Evergrande holds in Shengjing Bank.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • China Crackdown is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that the China crackdown is crushing. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to China Crackdown is Crushing These 5 Stocks. In the past few months, the Chinese government has moved to tighten control over dual listed companies operating from the […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 6.4% Today

    The market news today is that stocks overall are down and growth stocks are being hit harder than most. One of the biggest reasons the market is down today is because interest rates are on the rise. Higher interest rates can mean slower growth for the economy overall, which is why markets react when rates rise.

  • AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Upside Potential May be Limited in the Medium Term

    The stock price of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been going through a correction for the last two months. There has been a lot of attention on the stock recently in anticipation of a resumption of the bullish trend - although an initial breakout was derailed by yesterday’s market wide selloff.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Leading Wednesday's Market Rebound

    Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) announced a big strategic shift that could have huge implications for its business going forward. Meanwhile, Boeing (NYSE: BA) appears to be taking steps to shore itself up even in the face of ongoing challenges for its airline customers. Shares of Dollar Tree jumped more than 16% on Wednesday.

  • Is It Time to Put Workhorse Group Out to Pasture -- Or Not Quite?

    Following failure to win a huge USPS delivery vehicle contract, electric vehicle (EV) maker Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) is seeing its share prices crash even lower. Investor confidence sank recently on the recall of several dozen Workhorse delivery vans for upgrades. Among other troubles, Workhorse recently lost a multibillion-dollar contract to build electric delivery runabouts for the Postal Service to industrial vehicle maker Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK).

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation Rise to a New 52-Week High

    Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) traded today at $187.45, eclipsing its 52-week high. So far today approximately 85,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 241,000 shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Toyota Motor Corporation have traded between a low of $129.28 and a high of $187.45 and are now at $186.29, which is 44% above that low price. Founded in 1937, Toyota is one of the world’s largest automakers with 9.92 million units sold at retail i

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real