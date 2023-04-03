U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

TruPro Elites Blasts Off E-Commerce Advisor Program for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners

TruPro Elites LLC
·4 min read

The new program offers a steady stream of passive income through Fulfillment by Amazon, reaching a global customer base and providing logistics infrastructure and marketing tools while minimizing operational burdens.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / TruPro Elites' new e-commerce advisor program has been set up for entrepreneurs and business owners with access to e-commerce experts to grow their business revenue by setting up marketplaces and earning Amazon passive income.

TruPro Elites LLC, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture
TruPro Elites LLC, Monday, April 3, 2023, Press release picture

"We are witnessing a second .com boom as more people take advantage of purchasing online," TruPro Elites CEO Anthony Wilson said. "It is a convenient way for consumers to make purchases. If you don't hop on the journey, you are going to be left behind."

According to Statista.com, in May 2022, 13% of desktop visits to sites ended up on amazon.com. In comparison, 3.18% went to ebay.com. In 2022, amazon.com received over three billion monthly visitors. It is expected that Amazon's worldwide net sales will top one trillion U.S. dollars by 2027.

In 2021, e-commerce sales came to 5.2 trillion U.S. dollars worldwide with this figure predicted to grow to 8.1 trillion dollars by 2026, a 56% increase over the next few years. The U.S. e-commerce market is expected to reach over $1.1 trillion in sales in 2023, 16.4% of retail purchases.

"There is no better time than now for people to launch their own e-commerce businesses," Wilson said. "Whether it's a brand trying to increase online sales, an entrepreneur trying to bring a new product to market, or just someone looking for passive income to save for retirement or increase their net worth, e-commerce businesses are a lucrative way to generate revenue."

According to Forbes, 20.8% of all retail purchases in 2023 are expected to take place online as the days of consumers going to the mall decrease with each passing year. It is anticipated that 24% of retail purchases will be made online in 2026.

"It is evident that e-commerce is an excellent long-term investment and an affordable way to increase sales by turning a business into an e-commerce venture," Wilson said.

TruPro Elites assists individuals to achieve financial freedom by conducting product and supplier research, supply chain management, and leveraging their team of e-commerce experts to launch and generate income using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) without a huge time or monetary commitment.

"We can provide the knowledge and workers for the business model to be successful and allow you to join a global customer base without the early headaches," Wilson said. "We have invented a creative business-in-a-box model that lets you earn Amazon passive income."

By leveraging Amazon's global customer base, sellers can efficiently scale their businesses while minimizing operational burdens. This fosters economic growth, job creation, and innovative product development, all of which are significant drivers in the modern e-commerce landscape.

"TruPro Elites identifies a product, sets up the marketplace, and connects entrepreneurs with a dedicated store manager who helps provide resources and training and teaches the business owner how to optimize and scale before handing it back over for day-to-day management," Wilson said. "Clients can retain maximum profit while also having maximum control in Amazon FBA with us."

"Starting an e-commerce business can be tricky to do on your own, but because we have helped to launch and scale over 100 Amazon stores, we have been able to unlock the secrets to ensuring success," Wilson said. "We help to identify the right products, audiences, and setups to allow for people to earn passive income that yields consistent results and predictable returns in just a few hours per month."

Any entrepreneur or business owner looking to get started can sign up for a complimentary consultation call with a TruPro Elite expert by visiting https://www.truproelites.com.

About TruPro Elites

TruPro Elites is an Atlanta-based e-commerce consulting agency established in 2021. Our goal is to assist individuals in achieving long-term sustainable financial freedom by providing reliable passive income options that yield consistent results and predictable returns. Our proven expertise has helped create over 100+ Amazon stores, and our motto, "Trust the Process," reflects our commitment to achieving the best results for our clients. Our team coaches and trains individuals to successfully run their own Amazon storefronts, using a calculated approach to determine the right products to feature and sell, along with offering done for you and placement services. Choose TruPro Elites to guide you on your path to financial independence.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese
mike.albanese@newswire.com

SOURCE: TruPro Elites

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746878/TruPro-Elites-Blasts-Off-E-Commerce-Advisor-Program-for-Entrepreneurs-and-Business-Owners

