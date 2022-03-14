TruShield Insurance and Toronto Raptors Putting Spotlight on Winning Small Business

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, TruShield Insurance, the official Small Business Insurance partner of the Toronto Raptors, launched a contest offering Ontario small businesses the chance to be spotlighted at a Raptors game. The winner of the contest will receive an advertising package to promote their business at a regular season game. To enter, business owners need to explain what winning would do for their business. They can submit their story through the Raptors app or website.

"TruShield Insurance is excited to be giving back to Ontario entrepreneurs in our second year partnering with the Toronto Raptors," Craig Hopkinson, Vice President of TruShield Insurance said. "The small business community has faced a challenging couple of years, but through this contest, TruShield will give a small business owner the chance to reach thousands of Canadians."

TruShield and the Toronto Raptors first ran the contest back in 2021. Dumpling's Treats, last year's winner, was showcased at a game and the business was transformed through the exposure they received.

"It propelled my business years ahead and gave us the opportunity to talk to more dog parents looking for healthy treats for their fur babies that are not only nutritious, but made from human-grade ingredients from local stores known for their quality," said Susan Lee-MacDonald, owner of Dumpling's Treats.

"Discovering new products or services created by local entrepreneurs and sharing it with our fans is an exciting aspect of this partnership," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "We're thrilled to continue working with TruShield again this year to help showcase a small business and what they can uniquely provide to our passionate fanbase and their potential new customers."

The winner will receive an advertising package that includes courtside signage during a 2022-23 Raptors regular season game and digital promotion on the Raptors website and social media channels. The contest runs until April 11, 2022.

About TruShield Insurance

TruShield Insurance is a proud supporter of Canada's small business community. We are 100% Canadian and owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. We focus on serving Canadian small business owners, entrepreneurs and startups. We provide affordable, flexible, and tailored insurance solutions for small businesses. Visit us online at trushieldinsurance.ca to learn more about our products and request a quote.

