U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.72
    +29.53 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,569.60
    +173.43 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,505.17
    +156.41 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.00
    +14.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.69
    -0.73 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.60
    -17.10 (-0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    -0.27 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.0990 (+3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2123
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3500
    +1.1980 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,342.72
    +487.82 (+2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    +12.30 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.33
    +17.22 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

TruSight Collaborates with Whistic to Help Third Parties Efficiently Share Due Diligence Information

·3 min read

The TruSight and Whistic partnership helps suppliers turn their validated risk assessments into sales acceleration tools

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruSight, the financial industry's leading provider of validated third-party risk data, today announced a partnership with Whistic, the creator of an innovative network to assess, publish, and share vendor security information. The alliance will enable third parties to quickly inform prospects and customers that they are TruSight validated and streamline customers' requests to access their TruSight assessments and additional audit reports.

TruSight (PRNewsfoto/TruSight)
TruSight (PRNewsfoto/TruSight)

TruSight and Whistic aim to improve the third-party experience by reducing the duplicative work associated with third-party risk assessment requests. Whistic helps companies streamline and automate their third-party risk management (TPRM) programs through the Whistic Vendor Security Network, which accelerates the vendor assessment process by enabling businesses to access and evaluate a vendor's Whistic Profile – which consolidates all a vendor's security documentation, including questionnaires, certifications, and audits, into one place. TruSight, an industry-backed platform, facilitates the efficient exchange of standardized and fully validated risk data between service providers and their customers. The TruSight utility model, in which assessments are performed once and shared by many, reduces the time and effort spent by both financial services institutions and third parties by eliminating the need for repetitive and duplicative questionnaires and assessment inquiries.

The partnership between TruSight and Whistic helps suppliers take their assessment reports and turn them into a sales acceleration tool. As a TruSight partner, Whistic is exclusively offering a free Profile to TruSight Third Party Suppliers. TruSight third-party suppliers can upload their TruSight Validated Badge, security questionnaires, audit reports, security certifications, and other documentation to their Whistic Profile to effortlessly share due diligence efforts with customers and prospects to expedite the security review process. The TruSight Validated Badge will link to a third-party assessment inquiry form, allowing customers and prospects to easily request access to the third-party's assessment – cutting down on the sales cycle while promoting the due diligence efforts of the third-party and ensuring third parties retain the rights to their security data.

"Whistic shares our belief in the importance of a trusted supply chain, particularly in today's volatile risk environment," said Luke Nordlie, Chief Revenue Officer of TruSight. "Our partnership allows us to further streamline the assessment process by centralizing the distribution of due diligence information. We are excited by the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to working with Whistic to provide even more advantages to third parties and customers in the future."

"TruSight has played a key role in driving industry change around third-party risk assessments, and this partnership is another step in that direction," said Sunil Dsouza, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at Whistic. "By giving vendors the ability to quickly respond to common risk assessment and review process challenges, our partnership will give them improved support to build trust with customers. Through the Whistic Profile, third parties will be able to proactively share a snapshot of their security efforts with prospects and customers, giving businesses greater visibility into supply chain risk and make more informed risk decisions."

About TruSight
TruSight, an industry-initiated utility, is the leading provider of comprehensive, validated third-party risk assessments. Developed and backed by five of the largest global financial institutions, including American ExpressBank of AmericaJPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon, and Wells Fargo, the TruSight methodology combines best practices and standardization to deliver the highest quality data, enabling businesses to gain greater visibility into supply chain resilience.

For more information, contact:
Laura Nelson or Erin O'Brien
SVM Public Relations
401.490.9700
laura.nelson@svmpr.com  
Erin.obrien@svmpr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trusight-collaborates-with-whistic-to-help-third-parties-efficiently-share-due-diligence-information-301599092.html

SOURCE TruSight

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar Airways -sources

    Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two aviation titans have been waging a rare public battle for months over the scarred condition of more than 20 long-haul jets that the airline says could pose a risk to passengers and which Airbus insists are completely safe.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • OPEC, Allies Agree to Modest Increase in Oil Production

    The Saudi-led cartel was under some pressure after President Biden said he expected Riyadh to help boost global supplies following a high-profile trip to the kingdom last month.

  • My boyfriend, 68, has almost no ‘mad money’ for fun activities and trips. He lives with his father, 95, and expects to inherit his house. Is it unreasonable to expect him to get a part-time job?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 65-year-old retired woman with modest Social Security and annuity payments. I also own my own home and have savings. I’ve been seeing a 68-year-old retiree since just before the pandemic.

  • Bill Ackman says Visa ‘tomorrow could shut down MindGeek,’ Pornhub’s parent company that’s facing a lawsuit for profiting off child pornography

    Bill Ackman alleged Tuesday that in "one of the most egregious corporate governance failures," Visa processed payments for Pornhub's parent company and knowingly helped MindGeek to profit from child pornography.

  • Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

    The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

  • OPEC Agrees Small Output Increase. Oil Prices Rise.

    Oil prices rose Wednesday, reversing earlier declines, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in September production. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will collectively increase production by 100,000 barrels a day in September, amid an escalating energy cost crisis. The largely token gesture comes after President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, in which he requested production was increased to help keep gasoline prices in check.

  • Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil

    Saudi Arabia has been accused of an “insulting” snub to US president Joe Biden after spurning his plea for a major increase in oil production to help ease the cost of living crisis.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+ set to approve minuscule oil output rise in rebuff to Biden

    NUR-SULTAN/LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ is set to raise oil output by a tiny 100,000 barrels per day in what analysts described as an insult to U.S. President Joe Biden after his trip to Saudi Arabia last month to persuade OPEC's leader to pump more to help the U.S. and global economy. The increase, equivalent to 86 seconds of global oil demand, comes after weeks of speculation that Biden's trip to the Middle East and Washington's clearance of missile defence system sales to Riyadh and the United Arab Emirates will bring in more oil.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • ADP takes former Global Payments office space as sublease availability swells

    Fintech giant Global Payments listed the space for sublease less than a year after consolidating its Atlanta offices.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Occidental, Pioneer Natural Resources Beat Earnings Views

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • Nintendo Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1 As Recovery Kicks In; Reiterates FY23 Outlook

    Nintendo Co, Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 4.7% year-on-year to ¥307.4 billion. Dedicated video game platform sales declined 4.3% Y/Y to ¥295.6 billion. Mobile, IP-related income sales reduced 16.8% Y/Y to ¥10.9 billion. Playing cards sales rose 56.9% Y/Y to ¥0.8 billion. Hardware: Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined by 22.9% Y/Y to 3.43 million units. Nintendo Switch sales decreased 60% Y/Y to 1.32 million units. Nintendo Sw

  • Google chief warns bloated staff of ‘real concerns’ over productivity

    CEO Sundar Pichai said productivity has fallen behind its targets considering its number of employees.

  • Russia's Avtovaz offers Izhevsk staff $3,000 to quit voluntarily

    Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz, which suspended some production due to sanctions and lack of components, is offering workers at its Izhevsk plant a one-off payment of about $3,000 to take voluntary redundancy, it said on Wednesday. Avtovaz resumed production of some of its popular Lada models at its main plant in Togliatti in June after partially halting output in the spring due to a shortage of electronic parts caused by sanctions. The company, whose long-time shareholder, French carmaker Renault, sold its stake to a Russian investor in May, was unable to relaunch production of the Lada Vesta model and sent 3,200 staff from its Izhevsk plant in central Russia on paid leave in March.

  • AMD posts Q3 sales outlook below Wall St, data center growth remains strong

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast third-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates, a signal of uncertainty that concerned some investors after the company stock made huge gains in July. AMD continued to show strong growth in the data center business, at the expense of its rival Intel, but the company cut its market forecast for personal computer sales and shares fell more than 5% after hours. "After the surprisingly challenging quarter that Intel had, a lot of eyes were closely watching to see what AMD did and, overall, the numbers were solid," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

  • FedEx set to increase usage of automation in major deal with Northeastern tech business Berkshire Grey

    FedEx has announced the expansion of its partnership with Berkshire Grey, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers AI and robotics solutions to fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics businesses.

  • OPEC+ Agrees To Small Production Increase With Capacity Limited, Crude Oil Prices Off Highs

    OPEC+ will meet Wednesday to discuss September production quotas. But spare capacity is scant while demand fears are weighing on crude oil prices.

  • National homebuilder NVR to invest in Kings Mountain as part of $34M manufacturing expansion in North Carolina

    NVR Inc. was approved for state incentives to expand its North Carolina manufacturing operations, a project that calls for new investment at its Kings Mountain facility and a new location in Cumberland County.