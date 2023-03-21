U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2023: Increases in Philanthropy and Charity Activities Worldwide Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Trust and Foundations Market

Global Trust and Foundations Market
Global Trust and Foundations Market

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global trust and foundations market will grow from $153.96 billion in 2022 to $162.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The trust and foundations market is expected to grow to $193.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the trust and foundations market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the trust and foundations market. The regions covered in the trust and foundations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

An increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market of trust and foundations market. People are coming forward to help others in difficult times by providing any kind of assistance that can ease the life of the needy. According to the statistics provided by the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), approximately 90% of high-net-worth households give to charity. The Giving USA report shows that Americans gave $471 billion to charity in 2020, which was a 5.1% increase compared to total giving of $448 billion recorded in 2019. Therefore, an increase in charity by individuals, families, and personal foundations helps in driving the growth trust and foundation market.

The issue related to NGOs acting as a cover for illegal activities is expected to limit the growth of the trust and foundations market. The involvement of trust and foundations in illegal activities creates a negative image in society leading to a loss of confidence. For instance, in August 2020, it has been reported by New Vision that more than 200 refugee NGOs were operating illegally in Uganda.

It was reported that these refugee settlements are operating without valid permits and valid memorandum of understanding (MOUs). When the verification was done, it was found that only 69 partners were fully authorized to implement request-response activities and around 208 were illegal. Therefore, this kind of event causes trust issues, which restrict the growth of the trust and foundations market.

Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds. The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state, and cultural level with Central and State governments. For instance, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India. It provided cataract surgeries to the elderly.

There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue of environmental change. From Greta's movement, 'Fridays for Future' to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing attention toward climate change. For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund which helps by providing financial assistance to projects directed toward protecting the environment.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Scope
Markets Covered

1) By Type: Grantmaking non-profit; Public Foundation; Corporate Foundation; Company-sponsored Foundation; Grantmaking Public Charities; Independent Foundations; Community Foundation; Private Family Foundation; Arts Foundation; Operating Foundations
2) By Type of Donors: Small Scale Donor; Mid Scale Donor; Major Donors
3) By Frequency of Donation: Recurring Donors; Lapsed Donors; New Donors

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$162.14 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$193.87 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Trust And Foundations Market Characteristics

3. Trust And Foundations Market Trends And Strategies

4. Trust And Foundations Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Trust And Foundations Market Size And Growth

6. Trust And Foundations Market Segmentation

7. Trust And Foundations Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Trust And Foundations Market

9. China Trust And Foundations Market

10. India Trust And Foundations Market

11. Japan Trust And Foundations Market

12. Australia Trust And Foundations Market

13. Indonesia Trust And Foundations Market

14. South Korea Trust And Foundations Market

15. Western Europe Trust And Foundations Market

16. UK Trust And Foundations Market

17. Germany Trust And Foundations Market

18. France Trust And Foundations Market

19. Eastern Europe Trust And Foundations Market

20. Russia Trust And Foundations Market

21. North America Trust And Foundations Market

22. USA Trust And Foundations Market

23. South America Trust And Foundations Market

24. Brazil Trust And Foundations Market

25. Middle East Trust And Foundations Market

26. Africa Trust And Foundations Market

27. Trust And Foundations Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Trust And Foundations Market

29. Trust And Foundations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • United Way Worldwide

  • Feeding America

  • Task Force for Global Health

  • Salvation Army

  • American National Red Cross

  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

  • Americares Foundation

  • Food for the Poor

  • United States Fund for UNICEF

  • MAP International

  • Mount Sinai Health Systems

  • Save the Children Federation

  • Mayo Clinic

  • Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

  • Open Society Foundations

  • Ford Foundation

  • William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

  • Children's Investment Fund Foundation; United Nations Foundation

  • John D and Catherine T Macarthur Foundation

  • Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

  • Rockefeller Foundation

  • Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/efmi6y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


