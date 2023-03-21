Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2023: Increases in Philanthropy and Charity Activities Worldwide Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trust And Foundations Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trust and foundations market will grow from $153.96 billion in 2022 to $162.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The trust and foundations market is expected to grow to $193.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the trust and foundations market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the trust and foundations market. The regions covered in the trust and foundations market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in charity by people to several foundations is driving the market of trust and foundations market. People are coming forward to help others in difficult times by providing any kind of assistance that can ease the life of the needy. According to the statistics provided by the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT), approximately 90% of high-net-worth households give to charity. The Giving USA report shows that Americans gave $471 billion to charity in 2020, which was a 5.1% increase compared to total giving of $448 billion recorded in 2019. Therefore, an increase in charity by individuals, families, and personal foundations helps in driving the growth trust and foundation market.



The issue related to NGOs acting as a cover for illegal activities is expected to limit the growth of the trust and foundations market. The involvement of trust and foundations in illegal activities creates a negative image in society leading to a loss of confidence. For instance, in August 2020, it has been reported by New Vision that more than 200 refugee NGOs were operating illegally in Uganda.

It was reported that these refugee settlements are operating without valid permits and valid memorandum of understanding (MOUs). When the verification was done, it was found that only 69 partners were fully authorized to implement request-response activities and around 208 were illegal. Therefore, this kind of event causes trust issues, which restrict the growth of the trust and foundations market.



Funds are collected from generous individuals and also some companies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Help Age India, an Indian non-profit organization, helps senior citizens who do not have any support with such funds. The organization advocates for their necessities such as quality medical services, action against elder abuse, and many other activities at a public, state, and cultural level with Central and State governments. For instance, Help Age India conducted the largest healthcare program across India. It provided cataract surgeries to the elderly.



There is an increase in NGOs catering to climate change activism as this is a widespread issue affecting several people and communities. Young people around the world are majorly elevating their voices on the issue of environmental change. From Greta's movement, 'Fridays for Future' to the Madrid Climate Change Conference, all are focused on directing attention toward climate change. For instance, the United Nations carries out its efforts to protect the environment with the help of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Another organization working in the direction of climate change is the Green Climate Fund which helps by providing financial assistance to projects directed toward protecting the environment.



